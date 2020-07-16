Leading the Way on UCaaS

As we’ve seen since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, UCaaS has proven essential for business continuity, providing flexibility and support for workers, regardless of location, with collaboration, messaging, mobility, and more, as I’ve written previously on No Jitter . But for enterprises looking to pave the way forward with UCaaS, deciding which provider to go all-in can be daunting given the number of potential providers and the similarity of platforms.

Enterprises that start with a short list of just a couple of providers might be OK, but “there are so many choices, and if you really start digging in, it’s like going down a rabbit hole,” Diane Myers, chief analyst for enterprise collaboration with IT research firm Omdia, an Enterprise Connect/No Jitter sister company, shared in a recent conversation with me. Myers will be providing market guidance , based on a UCaaS scorecard she prepares annually, during the Enterprise Connect Digital Conference & Expo taking place the week of Aug. 3.

In Omdia's “UCaaS Service Provider Scorecard: North America,” Myer provides a deep dive on leading providers and analyzes the evolving market. If you look back 12 years, you’d find some of the same UCaaS providers as in this year’s report, Myers said, but many have been consolidated into others. “It’s an interesting journey,” she said.

In putting together her scorecard, Myers considers factors such as installed base, financial stability, market momentum, service development, and support options. Based on these criteria, below are the top 10 leading UCaaS providers in North America according to Omdia’s 2020 report, based on data from 2019, and without giving too much away, a summary analysis explaining why: