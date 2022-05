ThinScale's Secure Remote Worker is a unified endpoint management and enterprise security solution for remote and hybrid workforces. It creates lockdown envirnoment where employees can access their VDI and corporate resources in full compliance with PCI, HIPPA and other data-security legislation.

Secure Remote Worker helps IT teams to reduce their workload by automating updates, patches and re-imaging, and allows organizations to reduce their CapEx on hardware by facilitating secure BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) models.

Download this guide to learn more about:

Protecting the endpoint for a remote/hybrid workforce •

Eliminating the use of USBs •

Reducing hardware, IT, and logistics costs

Brought to you by: