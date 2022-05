Contact Babel, one of the world’s leading CX industry analysis groups, has partnered with ThinScale to produce The Inner Circle Guide to Remote & Hybrid Working Contact Center Solutions.

This in-depth guide highlights the key technologies and operational policies used by contact center leaders to create a secure and high-performing hybrid or WaH workforce. This fully independent paper offers insight and advice on:

Long-term outlook for remote working

Quality, cost & performance optimisation

Role of cloud technology

Security & compliance

Remote workforce motivation

Management & communication

The report also covers concerns and challenges raised by contact center leaders, with practical guidance on to overcome them. It focuses on where the key opportunities are for cost-savings, better agent productivity, and operational efficiency.

This resource is highly recommended for contact center business leaders across all departments including HR, IT, Operations and C-Suite.

