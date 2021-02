After months spent persevering, pivoting, confronting disruption, and in some cases, dialing back digital transformation efforts, 2021 is shaping up as a year of frenetic digitization across the business landscape.

In a recent global executive survey , McKinsey found that businesses have “accelerated the digitization of customer and supply-chain interactions and internal operations by three to four years.” In another survey , Gartner reported that seven in 10 boards of directors accelerated digital business initiatives within their organizations in the wake of COVID-19 disruption. Meanwhile, two-thirds (67%) expect their technology budgets to increase in the year ahead.

The results that these expedited timelines and larger budgets ultimately yield likely will depend in large part on the network, communications, and digital technology decisions that an organization makes in the coming weeks and months. Drawing from our work with a wide range of enterprises, from retail to banking/finance to healthcare and beyond, here are six suggestions to help guide those choices and plot your organization’s digital roadmap: