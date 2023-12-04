Are You Paying the Hidden Cost of Communication?

The lines between office and home are increasingly blurred, so seamless communication, no matter the location, is more vital than ever. For many, Microsoft Teams is the go-to platform for calls, meetings, and collaborations. But what if the tool designed to connect us is actually costing us more than we realize?

We recently carried out a study to try and get to the bottom of this – sampling data from nearly 400,000 users in enterprises around the world. What we discovered was fascinating and for someone like you, it’s need-to-know info.

Revealing the Impact of Poor Microsoft Teams Performance on Business

It’s officially the digital age, in fact, it has been for some time. Because of that, efficient communication platforms aren't just a nice to have; they're an operational necessity. Many organizations rely on Microsoft Teams as the backbone of their communication infrastructure. However, as with any technology, it is only as good as the infrastructure supporting it. This creates its own set of challenges that if unknown or ignored can chip away at the bottom line.

If we look broadly at all the organizations that we’ve surveyed on their Teams’ issues, we can see that 3.1% of worldwide calls are unreliable. 1.9% had a poor experience, and 1.2% had issues that meant they failed to connect to a call. You’re working in a large organization, which means you understand that 3.1% is huge.

What That Means for Your Business

If you're managing an organization of around 5,000 employees, here are some sobering annual stats on Teams issues:

You're likely to encounter approximately 6,579 issues related to Microsoft Teams that affect call and meeting quality. These aren't just numbers on a spreadsheet; they translate to real-world disruptions that can jeopardize customer relationships and hamper business productivity.

An estimated 4,171 calls and meetings experience failure or dropouts. In industries like healthcare and pharmaceuticals, where real-time communication can be critical, such lapses aren’t just inconveniences, they're risks – risks to patient care, customers, regulatory compliance, and ultimately, your bottom line.

Roughly 2,200 users will experience poor video call quality. Think about when your sales team is in front of a VIP client, and everything starts to pixelate and lag. That bad impression might cost that sale. It might even cost that relationship.

Let’s translate that to dollars. The estimated cost to your business in lost productivity and troubleshooting time is $573,000 per year. This adds up to 42,000 Microsoft Teams call failures, drop-outs or issues which means your communication platform isn’t performing to the tune of more than half a million dollars. And remember, these statistics are for an organization of just 5,000 employees. If you’re running a larger operation than that, the issues increase even more dramatically with scale. If your company is 50,000 strong… well, you do that math.

Underreporting Hides Bigger Problems

One of the most concerning aspects of these performance issues is their tendency to go underreported. It's not that team members are apathetic, but the day-to-day work they do often leaves little room for logging complaints or flagging minor annoyances, particularly if they feel they’re unlikely to be solved.

The problem is that these 'minor' issues cumulatively become a huge problem for your organization because not only do you have problems that need fixing, there’s no common thread you can pull to find them. Pair that with the fact, you also have a culture of those problems not being flagged in the first place. This underreporting can contribute to budget overruns and missed targets, effectively sabotaging the ROI of your IT investments.

The challenge, then, is to ensure that these issues don't just vanish into the ether, leaving their impact but not clues to how they started. It's imperative that you establish robust monitoring mechanisms that can proactively identify and address these problems before they snowball into larger issues. Given the complex nature of today's digital interactions, particularly in hybrid setups and with distributed global clients, this isn’t just IT’s problem – it’s business critical.

The ball is now in your court. Will you let these issues slide, or will you take the necessary steps to turn the tide?

DOWNLOAD MICROSOFT TEAMS PERFORMANCE TRENDS REPORT

About Martello

Martello empowers IT teams around the world with unique SaaS that optimizes the modern workplace to deliver a stellar digital user experience for Microsoft Teams and Microsoft 365.

Martello’s world-class team of seasoned hi-tech veterans, creative problem solvers, ambitious new grads, and experienced board of directors all share the same mission: to deliver exceptional and productive digital user experiences in the modern workplace.

Martello Technologies (TSXV: MTLO) is a public company headquartered in Ottawa, Canada with employees in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific region.