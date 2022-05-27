Rounding Up This Week’s Contact Center News; Lucid & Loom Partner Up

Welcome to the Friday, May 27, 2022, edition of the No Jitter Roll, our regular round-up of news and product announcements. In this edition, we round up some of the contact center-related news from the week and then finish with a partnership on asynchronous video.

Recapping This Week’s Contact Center Announcements

In addition to contact center-related news coming from Ooma and Pure IP this week ( read the previous No Jitter Roll here ), we also learned of some announcements from several contact center AI providers and others. These include:

Observe.AI Launches Auto QA Tool: Contact center AI platform provider Observe.AI launched Auto QA, a contact center automation tool designed to increase the amount of coaching insight provided by its service. Auto QA’s AI and machine learning technology lets Observe.AI automatically respond to Q&A agent evaluation forms, which can include questions like "Did an agent greet the customer?" With this insight, contact center managers can coach agents on areas for improvement. Additionally, Observe.AI admins can set the rules for the automation to fit their specific business requirements.

Contact center AI platform provider Observe.AI launched Auto QA, a contact center automation tool designed to increase the amount of coaching insight provided by its service. Auto QA’s AI and machine learning technology lets Observe.AI automatically respond to Q&A agent evaluation forms, which can include questions like "Did an agent greet the customer?" With this insight, contact center managers can coach agents on areas for improvement. Additionally, Observe.AI admins can set the rules for the automation to fit their specific business requirements. Zenarate Releases Chat Simulation Tool: AI conversation simulation provider Zenarate released Concurrent Chat Simulation for its AI Coach platform, which allows contact center agents to practice handling multiple simultaneous incoming chats. Additionally, contact center managers and agents can receive a Concurrent Chat Simulation Scorecard, which provides metrics on agent response time, grammar, spelling, and whether they used soft skills and best practices.

AI conversation simulation provider Zenarate released Concurrent Chat Simulation for its AI Coach platform, which allows contact center agents to practice handling multiple simultaneous incoming chats. Additionally, contact center managers and agents can receive a Concurrent Chat Simulation Scorecard, which provides metrics on agent response time, grammar, spelling, and whether they used soft skills and best practices. Textel Reveals RingCentral CCaaS, UCaaS Integration: Cloud-based texting provider Textel announced a partnership to bring its SMS and MMS capabilities to RingCentral's contact center and its UCaaS platform. With the integration, users can communicate with customers via SMS and MMS, using existing business numbers and DIDs, and also access Textel features like text bots, call deflection, group texting, interactive text responses, mass outbound texting, and skills-based routing. Additionally, the service can integrate into RingCentral’s UCaaS platform, which can be used for appointment booking, cross-department communications, reminders, website conversion to chat, and more.

Lucid Software, Loom Partner on Asynchronous Video

Visual collaboration software provider Lucid Software has partnered with video communications platform provider Loom to bring asynchronous video capabilities to its line of products. With a Loom integration, Lucid users will be able to embed, play, and create Loom video recordings in Lucid documents, including Lucidspark virtual whiteboards and Lucidchart diagrams.

"For today's hybrid work environment and distributed teams, effective asynchronous collaboration is becoming absolutely critical to best work together at scale," said Dan Lawyer, chief product officer at Lucid, in the announcement press release. "We're excited to bring Loom's video capabilities to Lucid's products to better empower our mutual users to see and build the future faster than ever as they achieve greater clarity and alignment right within their Lucid documents."