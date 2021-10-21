No Jitter Roll: Avaya Revamps Ecosystem, HP Introduces Hybrid Devices

This week: Avaya debuts a framework that emphasizes customer experiences, HP focuses on hardware meant to boost hybrid-workplace meetings, Observe.AI shares its latest AI tool for contact center agent workflows — and Zoom makes a strategic hardware investment.

Avaya Aligns Services, Partners, Developers into Experience Builders

Avaya unveiled a global re-alignment of its technology partners, registered developers, and channel partners into an ecosystem called Avaya Experience Builders. The intent, says CEO Jim Chirico, is to help enterprises improve the experience of building and delivering to their customers.

“How people feel about their interactions with companies is now more important than the products and services they buy, and every business must orchestrate memorable moments that shape customer and employee engagement, satisfaction and loyalty,” said Jim Chirico, CEO, Avaya. “Enterprises are looking to Avaya for specific expertise in building those better experiences. They can’t be delivered with monolithic apps in a cloud world. They must be composable. Experience Builders can deliver the tailored, engaging and effortless communications and collaboration that enable businesses to create deeper relationships with customers and drive new sources of revenue.”

In addition to the human components, the Avaya Experience Builder components also include services: Avaya Hybrid Cloud Services, Omnichannel Services and AI Services and Avaya OneCloud.

“With the introduction of Avaya Experience Builders, Avaya is recognizing the need for businesses to expand their capabilities beyond their corporate walls to include partners, developers and even customers in an ecosystem creating AI-powered experiences,” said Zeus Kerravala, ZK Research. (See Kerravala’s most recent No Jitter article on Avaya.)

HP to Debut Hardware, Services Aimed at Boosting Audio and Video Experiences in Offices

HP is getting into the hybrid workspace game with HP Presence, a line of hardware and service-solution products meant to boost the in-person meeting experience professional workspaces from huddle spaces to conference rooms. The offerings include an audio-video bar for enhanced sound in meeting spaces, conference room microphones, a 4K camera that can rotate away from people to face the floor if privacy is required, and a series of meeting room controls pitched to the size of the room. HP is focusing on amplifying in-person meeting and presentation experiences for remote colleagues — for example, HP Speaker Tracking allows speakers to move around the room while keeping them in frame. Three tracking modes – slow, cinema, fast — can accommodate different presentation styles. Most of the products are expected to roll out in early 2022.

Zoom Invests in Videoconferencing Device Maker DTEN

Hardware company DTEN announced that Zoom has made an investment that will allow it to accelerate new product developments. The investment provides both financial and engineering support. DTEN and Zoom have a history of collaboration, with the two companies working on the DTEN ME, a desktop-based display device meant for home use and individual workstations. Financial terms of the investment were not disclosed.

Observe.AI Unveils Intelligent Workforce Platform

The new product embeds AI into all of a call center's customer conversations, with an aim of optimizing agent performance and automating repeatable workflows. Intelligent Workforce Platform automates quality assurance workflows, measures quality on every interaction, and drives continuous improvement across touchpoints with purpose-built reports.

"Our goal is to usher in a new generation of contact center worker — AI-empowered, ultra-productive, and constantly improving. These are the tenets of the Intelligent Workforce, and the catalyst for the launch of our Intelligent Workforce Platform," CEO Swapnil Jain wrote on the company blog.

Conversational Analytics Firm CallMiner Buys Audio Capture Provider OrecX

CallMiner, which provides conversation analytics as a tool for business improvement, will be expanding its capacity for recording, analytics and machine-based learning with the acquisition.

It will also expand its on-premises and contact center as a service portfolio: OrecX's on-premises solutions support includes integrations with SBC and PBX providers like Avaya, Cisco, and others. Financial terms were not disclosed.