LiveVox + Omdia Share Contact Center Survey Results; ClearOne Adds Admin Features

LiveVox, Omdia Explore What Agents Need to Deliver on CX

Customer service and digital engagement tools provider LiveVox and research and advisory group Omdia shared results from a joint survey titled "Are Agents Ready for the New Digital Reality?,” which looked at obstacles facing agents delivering customer experience (CX).

Omdia surveyed 530 contact center agents across industry verticals, including retail, healthcare, and financial services, and found that technology complexity and slow digital adoption is hindering contact center agents’ ability to deliver on CX. The survey found:

Only 31% of agents were able to develop a holistic view of the customer journey.

Only 37% of agents said they were able to act in the customers’ best interest.

50% of those surveyed could access data across their business unit.

59% of agents surveyed felt they had the right level of training and knowledge to do their job.

65% of the survey respondents said their CX differs across channels, and 49% said they need to call customers back repeatedly to resolve an issue.

To address these issues, Omdia and LiveVox suggest contact centers do three things: invest in technology that centralizes data and makes it acceptable to agents, educate agents on the potential of AI, and obtain senior leadership buy-in to ensure CX teams have the tools that they need.

“Today’s customers expect digital-first experiences and personalized interactions. This requires service organizations to ensure agents engage with customers proactively across the web, social, and chat,” said Mila D’Antonio , principal analyst, Omdia’s Business Platforms & Applications. “Achieving such personalized, omnichannel engagement depends on the accessibility of customer data, the tools to orchestrate the appropriate actions across all channels at the right time, and a culture that supports a customer-first strategy. Service organizations that optimize for those three requirements will set themselves up for long-term customer retention and loyalty.”

(Editor’s note: Omdia is a part of No Jitter’s parent organization, Informa Tech.)

ClearOne Updates Admin Software

Conferencing and collaboration device provider ClearOne announced new features for its Convergence AV Manager platform, an on-prem or cloud-based monitoring product that enables IT admins to monitor and manage ClearOne devices.

Updates to AV Manager include: