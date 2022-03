Predictive dialers are only as good as they are accurate. Traditional approaches are triggered by any noise and rely on guesses. That means too many unanswered or misrouted calls, too much-wasted agent time, and too few served customers for call centers.

Call Progress Analysis (CPA), an advanced automatic dialer with call screening capabilities, uses signal processing algorithms to distinguish between live parties, answering machines, and even voicemail services with nearly 100% accuracy. That ensures only calls answered by live parties are passed to agents, ensuring that every second counts with tangible results.

Outcomes experienced by contact centers that are using CPA include:

Agent idle time falling from 33% to just 5%

Close rates improving by 10%

Average savings of $7 million annually for a 400-agent call center

