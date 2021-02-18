Helping Contact Centers Rise to the Occasion

Back in December I wrote about a presentation by contact center industry veteran Shai Berger discussing how contact centers should set expectations during times of crisis. Texas is experiencing just such a moment now, and this article about Austin’s public-service 311 number suggests that this city agency’s call center is handling the situation well, and that this particular news outlet, at least, treated the story accurately.

The crucial piece of information the city needed to convey was that the 311 response center was not down; it was just overloaded with phone calls. However, it was still accessible online. That’s a vital distinction, because if people think the system is down, they won’t try to contact it at all. In fact, the city wanted to get out the message that the 311 system was still available to help people if they are able to get online to reach it.

This Texas example reinforces one of Shai’s main points, which is that contact center success in a crisis is as much about PR and communications outside of the contact center itself — it’s using whatever channels are available to keep the public informed.

The news report mentions another important factor for the Austin agency that will likely be true in many different types of crisis: The contact center workforce is itself affected by the situation. In any sort of disaster, agents will be among the affected population, and that may impact the contact center’s ability to be fully staffed for a situation where you can expect overwhelming call volume.

A situation like the Texas weather disaster is likely to overwhelm any contact center trying to serve the public, but there’s certainly reason to hope that, as contact centers adopt AI in the coming years, improved processes will be able to make a difference. This could happen by helping clear calls more quickly, letting information flow more readily into the business process systems that serve customers, and shifting customers to self-service more seamlessly.

