Contact Center Update: Twilio, Five9, Alvaria Share Latest

Welcome to the latest edition of the No Jitter Roll. In this edition: Twilio shares details on its latest partnership, Five9 customers receive a new integration around fraud detection and voice authentication, and Alvaria releases a new virtual agent assistant feature.

Twilio and Teleperformance Announce Partnership

First, Twilio announced a partnership with integrated business services company Teleperformance to provide enterprises with a combined customer engagement and business process optimization offering. With this partnership, Teleperformance will use Twilio’s services like its contact center service Flex to support the customer service needs of customers. In the future, Twilio and Teleperformance plan to jointly develop new products and services, highlighting “the strong emergence of video as a channel” in the press release.

“We believe the best customer experiences cannot be bought — they must be built. Companies that embrace a ‘build or die’ mindset can better meet the distinct needs of their customers and build truly differentiated experiences,” Glenn Weinstein, chief customer officer at Twilio, said.

Five9 and Pindrop Partner on Customer Security

Then, security solutions vendor Pindrop and CCaaS provider Five9 announced a partnership to make Pindrop’s voice authentication, fraud detection, and call intelligence technology capabilities available to Five9 customers. With this partnership, Pindrop’s offerings: Pindrop Protect, Pindrop Passport, and VeriCall Technology will become available on the Five9 CX marketplace. Protect features real-time risk analysis of inbound customer calls, IVR monitoring, and fraud analytics; Passport includes passive voice identification, and VeriCall analyzes call metadata with machine learning to verify a call is coming from the device that owns the number.

“Now more than ever, contact centers are hyper-focused on improving both user security and customer experience,” said Walt Rossi, VP of Business Development at Five9. “Partnering with Pindrop gives our customers more choice in addressing both those needs simultaneously and will allow more organizations to protect sensitive customer information and prevent fraud with voice authentication technology.”

Alvaria Releases Virtual Assistant for Agents

Lastly, the customer experience and workforce engagement provider Alvaria introduced a new application for its Alvaria Workforce Engagement Management Suite, Alvaria Real-Time Optimizer. Built in partnership with workforce optimization company Intradiem, Alvaria Real-Time Optimizer is a real-time virtual assistant, designed to track agent performance and boost engagement.

The Alvaria Real-Time Optimizer monitors agent idle time and delivers training, coaching, and off-phone tasks when service levels can best accommodate it, automatically alerts agents to take surprise breaks (like wellness breaks), and automatically selects the right time to connect agents with their supervisors to ensure individual coaching is completed. It also prompts agents with a helping hand when they go beyond thresholds for talk, hold, or after-call work times, Alvaria said. Alvaria Real Time Optimizer is currently available for existing and new Alvaria customers.