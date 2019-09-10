Avaya Mobile Experience Delivers Cost Savings, Innovation

While customers, partners, and industry watchers eagerly await news of Avaya’s next steps , the company continues moving ahead on product innovation and customer success, as evident in a status update issued today on Avaya Mobile Experience (AME).

For those unfamiliar with AME, announced in March 2018 , it’s “a patented, consumption-based mobile service cloud offering that identifies when an incoming call originates from a mobile device, transports contextual information on the caller to the contact center, and enables selected calls to be deflected to the mobile Web for a mobile application or mobile browser digital customer service experience,” described David Chavez, VP of innovation at Avaya. In addition, he said, AME “expands the range of customers’ digital interactions while conquering geo-location issues.”

With an ever-increasing proportion of voice calls into contact centers originating from mobile phones — very often smartphones — AME gives companies an opportunity to harness the power of those devices to deliver superior customer experiences. The data from early AME customers is in, and it shows that the service not only reduces operational costs but also allows organizations to offer context-aware, personalized interactions with their brands.

With a handful of early adopter customers, Avaya reports that it has exceeded 2.5 million minutes serviced, 250,000 calls completed, and 20,000 deflections from live assistance to digital channels.

ACS Technologies , a business process outsourcing company that has developed a software platform for bringing, “people, ministry, and operations” together, has been using AME for over a year. In a case study, Dustin Fails, network/telecom administrator for ACST, reports significant cost savings resulting from how the AME solution combines toll-free service with the mobile network. “With our Avaya Mobile Experience dashboard, we can see that 25% of our inbound calls are from mobile devices. The savings we’ve gained from using Avaya Mobile Experience are considerable. This year, we’re projecting an annual savings of around 40% compared to last year,” he says.

Fails goes on to say that cost savings aren’t the only benefit ACST has gained using AME. “If one of our products goes down and we get a sudden spike in calls, Avaya Mobile Experience is elastic enough to accommodate that spike. Callers never get a busy signal — that call will be served.” During a spike, AME can route incoming callers to digital channels. This promises to further reduce costs for incoming calls, while at the same time increasing channels of choice for the customer.

To support email and chat, ACST has been using skills-based routing with Avaya Elite Multichannel since 2010. When it deployed AME, the company also upgraded its digital channel solution to Avaya IX Digital (formerly known as Oceana). Avaya IX Digital allows agents to use the customer journey module to provide context on a customer and its issue, allowing ACST to provide more personalized support.

ACST, and others using AME, are testament to the faith that Avaya customers have in the company. Regardless of the outcome of the “strategic alternatives” discussions, longtime customers like ACST will continue to look to Avaya for innovative solutions to help them better serve their customers.