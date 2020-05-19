5 Tips for Enabling WFH Basics

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses across most industries were suddenly faced with the immediate need to support employees to work from home (WFH). For many, this meant setting up remote workplaces with multimedia communications and collaboration tools nearly overnight.

Some companies offered the flexibility to work remotely prior to the current crisis, but most were vastly unprepared. While scrambling to put an infrastructure in place to support WFH, many are choosing to buy quick tech solutions without making strategic decisions to help their workers be effective in the long-term.

While quick tech decisions may enable remote work today, we’ll likely see a large amount of technology repatriation result from it. What this means is companies will be backtracking on bad tech decisions – costing more time and money than if companies had taken a more strategic approach. Even before COVID-19, research from Harvard Business Review showed that $900 billion out of the $1.3 trillion spent on digital transformation in 2018 was a waste because the technology initiatives didn’t end up meeting company goals.

Which begs the question as to what those repatriation figures will look like for 2020. How many of the tools acquired during this crisis will companies continue to use when they realize they’re spending too much money and not receiving the value they need?

To avoid wasting both time and money – now is the time to plan, not panic. Companies must think about how to build the proper infrastructure to enable work wherever it happens. Here are five essential WFH foundations that every company should be considering: