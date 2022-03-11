Orange and Fortinet Partner on SASE Service; VMWare Cloud Comes to AWS

Welcome to the latest edition of the No Jitter Roll. In this edition: Orange Business Services and Fortinet unveiled a SASE service; VMWare's cloud administration tool is on AWS, and Invoca launched a no-code library that helps customers integrate its data analytics into digital sales platforms.

Orange Business Services and Fortinet Partner on SASE Service

Orange Business Services and cybersecurity company Fortinet are partnering on a Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) service that integrates Fortinet’s networking technologies into the Orange telco cloud infrastructure. The companies' service reinforces security and networking convergence regardless of user location and offers ensures real-time service updates.

This new service builds on the two companies' network security partnership, which has already produced a flexible SD-WAN based on Fortinet Secure SD-WAN.

"By integrating Fortinet Security-driven Networking technologies into the Orange telco cloud infrastructure, we enable our customers to easily adopt a cloud-native environment that is increasingly critical for businesses globally,” said Anne-Marie Thiollet, EVP, global solutions, Orange Business Services.

Added John Maddison, EVP of products and CMO, Fortinet, "We’re pleased to further integrate our security-driven networking technology into the Orange infrastructure to enable a converged networking and security solution."

VMWare Cloud Comes to AWS

The virtualization company is now offering its cloud infrastructure and management solution on Amazon Web Services' marketplace . VMware Cloud, which includes VMware cloud infrastructure and management, is meant to help customers to run production applications across VMware vSphere-based hybrid cloud environments, with optimized access to AWS.

“Customers and partners alike are moving fast to transform their digital businesses,” said Zia Yusuf, senior VP, strategic ecosystem, and industry solutions at VMware. “Consuming services through a digital catalog like AWS Marketplace is critical to operating at cloud speed. By working with AWS, our preferred public cloud partner for vSphere-based workloads, we’re delivering on our promise to make purchasing and consuming VMware Cloud services as fast and simple as possible.”

Invoca Launches No-Code Library for Analytics Data Integrations

The call tracking and conversational analytics company launched a no-code library , which includes no-code versions of existing Invoca integrations and new integrations for Google Analytics 4, Meta Conversions API, and Slack. The goal of the no-code library is to provide quick Invoca data integrations into digital marketing and sales platforms.

Invoca's no-code library includes its integrations for clients who are using Google Ads, Google Analytics Universal, Google Campaign Manager, Search Ads 360, Microsoft Advertising, Meta Ads, Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Salesforce Sales Cloud, Decibel by Medallia, Snap Ads and Tealium.