No Jitter Roll: Zoom Expands Telehealth Partnership with Oracle, Acquires Workvivo

Zoom to Acquire Workvivo; Oracle and Zoom Expand Telehealth Partnership

Zoom has announced its intent to acquire employee experience platform Workvivo. Some of Workvivo’s features include communication via livestream, video, news articles and podcasts, engagement surveys and polls, public shoutouts for employee or colleague recognition, centralized messaging, documents and event information. Workvivo is currently used among SMBs as well as large companies such as Liberty Mutual, Lululemon, Ryanair, Madison Square Garden and Wynn Resorts.

Following the transaction’s close, Zoom plans to incorporate Workvivo’s capabilities into its platform.

John Goulding, CEO and co-founder at Workvivo, said that with Zoom and the forthcoming integration we can “make teamwork more meaningful, and extend collaboration beyond knowledge workers, allowing us to reach employees who have historically felt disconnected from the company.”

Oracle announced the expansion of its partnership with Zoom which will connect telehealth capabilities and Oracle Cerner Millennium so that care providers can join patient appointments more seamlessly with the relevant patient electronic health records (EHRs).

IntelePeer Integrates ChatGPT into its SmartAgent Solution

IntelePeer announced that SmartAgent, its digital solution for contact centers, will now use ChatGPT, and eventually other generative AI technologies, in its offerings for call and messaging transcriptions across channels, as well as automating routine customer inquiries (while still connecting customers with a human when and if it becomes necessary).

Frank Fawzi, CEO of IntelePeer, said that the incorporation of generative AI technologies, like ChatGPT, into its “customer service solutions is a critical element of IntelePeer’s larger transition to a communications automation provider.”

Peerless Network’s SIP Trunking Services Now on Genesys’ AppFoundry Marketplace

Peerless Networks, owned by Infobip, has announced that its SIP Trunking services are now an approved offering on Genesys’ AppFoundry Marketplace. AppFoundry is a marketplace of solutions that offers Genesys customers a curated selection of integrations and applications.

Because the Peerless SIP Trunking solution is now available with Genesys Cloud CX, customers have direct access to the Peerless IP-network which gives them the “flexibility to choose the carrier of their choice,” said Jim Brewer, EVP of Products and Technology with Peerless Network.

This Week in AI Partnerships

Windstream Enterprise and Talkdesk partner to deliver AI-Powered CCaaS Solution: Via Talkdesk, the new partner solution integrates all contact center channels so that agents can see the entire customer journey. It also provides AI-powered Virtual Agent and Agent Assist which help automate repetitive tasks. Via Windstream Enterprise, customers get cloud-based connectivity, unified communications and network security and compliance solutions as part of a fully integrated managed service.

Windstream Enterprise and Talkdesk partner to deliver AI-Powered CCaaS Solution: Via Talkdesk, the new partner solution integrates all contact center channels so that agents can see the entire customer journey. It also provides AI-powered Virtual Agent and Agent Assist which help automate repetitive tasks. Via Windstream Enterprise, customers get cloud-based connectivity, unified communications and network security and compliance solutions as part of a fully integrated managed service.

UJET, Google Cloud and Alvaria partner to integrate and leverage Alvaria's outbound and workforce engagement management (WEM) capabilities along with Google Cloud Contact Center AI Platform. Alvaria WEM solutions provide agents with flexible scheduling options, gamification, performance tracking and automated workflows.

Totango partners with Jasper.ai for new generative AI-powered features: Totagno is a composable customer success (CS) platform which, in part, enables a company to set metrics and goals for measuring, monitoring and optimizing customers at each stage of their journey – from Net Promoter Score, satisfaction, utilization and adoption, as well support tickets and escalations. Totango's generative AI enhancements includes plain language-to-code generation which enables automated integration with other systems (e.g., Salesforce CRM) and an AI assistant which makes it easier to find and surface information needed in in Totango segments, within customer accounts, or across your entire customer portfolio by using natural language queries. These features are in beta and will roll out in 2Q23. The Jasper partnership integrates Jasper's AI into Totango's platform. That allows CS professionals to create personalized content faster and to train the AI to customize content based on company information, style guide, and brand voice, while keeping data secure in an enterprise-safe environment.

Microsoft and Epic expand collaboration with integration of Azure OpenAI Service: Azure OpenAI Service with Epic's electronic health record (EHR) software. The collaboration involves integrating generative AI into some of the daily workflows of health care practitioners which will, ideally, allow them to focus more time on their clinical duties. Another solution will bring natural language queries and interactive data analysis to SlicerDicer, Epic's self-service reporting tool. This will help clinicians explore data in a conversational and intuitive way.

