No Jitter Roll: Microsoft Copilot Receives New Features, Cognigy Available in Azure Marketplace, and Nureva Collaborates with MAXHUB

Welcome to this week’s No Jitter Roll, our regular roundup of product news in the communication and collaboration spaces. This week NJR highlights: Microsoft's new features for Copilot, its generative AI-powered assistant; Cognigy's availability in the Azure Marketplace; Infobips's AI Hub for AI-enabling the customer journey; the Ada-Dixa partnership for AI-powered CX; 8x8 new AI-powered features for its XCaaS platform; USAN Realm for Amazon Connect, Hammer's new Hammer Edge for monitoring remote contact center workers, the network and their devices; an audio/video collaboration between MAXHUB and Nureva for Microsoft Team Rooms; Nureva joining the Q-SYS partner program; and, finally, Poly’s Google Meet devices now supporting Webex and Zoom.

Microsoft Copilot Available to Businesses of all Sizes

Copilot for Microsoft 365 is now generally available for small businesses with Microsoft 365 Business Premium and Business Standard Customers can purchase between one and 299 seats for $30 per person per month. Microsoft also removed the 300-seat purchase minimum for commercial plans. And, Copilot is now available for Office 365 E3 and E5 customers; previously, a Microsoft 365 license was required. Commercial customers can now purchase Copilot for Microsoft 365 through Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider partners.

Create Copilot GPTs

Microsoft also announced the forthcoming ability for users to create Copilot GPTs; the company did not give a specific release date. When this feature is available, users will be able to customize the behavior of Microsoft Copilot to particular topics.

Copilot and Mobile Apps.

Microsoft also announced a standalone Copilot mobile app for Android and iOS, as illustrated below. The mobile apps include the same capabilities of Copilot on a PC, including access to GPT-4 for text chat, Dall-E 3 for image creation, and the ability to use images from a phone when chatting with Copilot. Those with a Microsoft account can access Copilot via the Microsoft 365 mobile app on Android and iOS.



Source: Microsoft, January 2024

Cognigy Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

The AI-enabled customer service solution provider announced the availability of Cognigy.AI in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.

Infobip Unveils AI Hub for Conversational CX

The cloud communications platform provider launched AI Hub to help businesses create conversational experiences across the entire customer journey – i.e., marketing, sales and/or support. For example, company can use AI Hub to automate workflow for tasks such as marketing campaigns that span social media and email. Much of this functionality is made possible by Infobip integrating its AI Hub with OpenAI’s ChatGPT model through Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service.

Ada Partners with Dixa for AI-First CX

Ada provides customer service automation solutions; Dixa provides a conversational customer service platform. The Ada-Dixa partnership integrates Ada’s AI Agent with Dixa’s unified agent platform.

According to Mike Gozzo, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Ada, this integration allows companies using the Dixa platform to onboard the Ada AI Agent to the Dixa Knowledge Base, refine the AI Agent’s performance through content recommendations and the AI Agent can transfer customer interactions to a specialized (human) agent through email, messaging or a callback request within Dixa's platform.

8x8 Adds Real-time Meeting Transcriptions and Smart Summarizations to XCaaS Platform

The CCaaS and UCaaS provider added AI-powered video meeting capabilities to the 8x8 XCaaS platform, enabling users to access real-time AI transcriptions, smart summaries, and follow up action items for enhanced collaboration during and after meetings.

USAN UNVEILS REALM: FOR CONTACT CENTERS ON AMAZON CONNECT

The customer engagement solutions provider launched USAN Realm, a software as a service (SaaS) product that allows contact centers to create, deliver, and manage Amazon Connect deployments. Realm’s core components include:

Realm Agent: Integrates with CRM solutions and enables, omnichannel interactions, along with AI-enabled guidance via Amazon Q.

Realm CX Manager: Provides custom dashboards to manage teams and track performance.

Realm Intelligence: Enables the discovery of performance-related insights.

Realm Campaign: Allows outbound campaigns to be integrated into multiple channels, including Amazon Pinpoint, Facebook Manager, WhatsApp, Twilio, and more.

Realm is available through direct engagement with USAN and on AWS Marketplace, with consumption-based pricing that can be combined with managed services.

New Hammer Edge for Monitoring Remote Workers and Cloud Services

The contact center testing and CX assurance provider launched Hammer Edge for its existing Hammer Cloud Platform.

Hammer Edge measures agent, user, and workforce data, gathering defined ISP, network, web application, VPN, VDI, voice, and endpoint datasets to assess and score the delivered experience. This data is presented in customizable experience scores that give operations and IT teams real-time and historical insights for a single pane of glass view into the entire contact center’s health and performance.

MAXHUB and Nureva Collaborate on Bundles for Microsoft Teams Rooms

MAXHUB provides audio-visual technologies; Nureva provides audio conferencing solutions. Together, MAXHUB and Nureva have debuted two plug-and-play, Microsoft Teams Rooms certified conferencing bundles.

The first new bundle is for medium and large Microsoft Teams Rooms. It includes the Nureva HDL310 audio conferencing system, the MAXHUB ND75CMA 75" diagonal 4K UHD display, MAXHUB UC W31 4K 120-degree field of view USB Camera and the MAXHUB XCore Kit for Microsoft Teams Rooms.



Source: Nureva, MAXHUB, January 2024

The second new bundle is for Signature Microsoft Teams Rooms (a conferencing solution designed for hybrid workers). It includes the Nureva HDL310 audio conferencing system, MAXHUB UW105NA 21:9 aspect ratio, 5K display, the MAXHUB XCore Kit and the MAXHUB UC W31 4K 120-degree field of view USB Camera.



Nureva, MAXHUB, January 2024

Nureva Joined Q-SYS Technology Partner Program

Nureva also announced that it joined the Q-SYS Technology Partner Program. This program enables technology companies to create solutions that integrate with Q-SYS, a cloud-manageable audio, video and control platform. Nureva has developed a Q-SYS-certified plugin for its HDL310 and HDL410 audio conferencing systems.



Source: Nureva, January 2024

Google Meet Hardware Devices from Poly Work with Webex and Zoom

Google Workspace announced that Android-based Google Meet hardware devices from Poly will now work with Webex and Zoom. This interoperability supports core video conferencing features. Google stated that some advanced features, such as polls, wired present, and dual-screen support may not be available when using Poly Meet hardware to join Webex or Zoom meetings.

