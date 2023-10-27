No Jitter Roll: A Bevy of AI and Contact Center News out of Cisco Webex, Mutare's "Firewall for Voice" Now on Webex App Hub, Dialpad Launches Custom Ai Playbooks, GoTo Debuts Many Product Updates

Welcome to this week’s No Jitter Roll, our regular roundup of product news in the communication and collaboration spaces. This week, NJR highlights: the major news out of WebexOne, which included the Webex's pervasive AI strategy and new contact center solutions, as well as hybrid work and collaboration devices; Mutare's "firewall for voice" is now available via the Webex App Hub; Dialpad introduced a generative AI-based solution for sales and customer service teams, and GoTo launched more than 60 product updates many of which involved adding AI capabilities.

Cisco Webex News Round Up

The Cisco Webex annual WebexOne event was held this week, October 24-26, at which the company launched its pervasive AI strategy which builds various types of AI into all its solutions. No Jitter covered that news and Zeus Kerravala provided his unique analysis. Webex also expanded its contact center and customer experience (CX) portfolio by adding two feature tiers below its full-fledged, existing Contact Center offering. That wasn’t all Cisco Webex announced, however. See the following for some of the additional news.

Cisco Partners with NVIDIA for Hybrid Workspaces

Cisco announced the launch of Room Kit EQX and the expansion of its Cinematic Meetings capabilities which are both powered by NVIDIA's AI engine. Room Kit EQX is designed for medium to large meeting rooms/spaces and is an integrated collaboration solution combining multiple cameras and microphones with large, dual side-by-side video displays that can be mounted on a wall or standalone frame. The RoomOS-powered EQX will support Microsoft Teams, Zoom and Google Meet.

Bang & Olufsen Cisco 950 Earbuds

Cisco and Bang & Olufsen announced wireless earbuds, the Bang & Olufsen Cisco 950, which feature Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation and Bluetooth 5.2. The earbuds are optimized for Webex and pair with other Cisco collaboration devices, with call controls and prioritization for calling and meetings. The earbuds can simultaneously pair with Android and iOS devices. IT admins can maintain and securely update the earbuds in Webex's Control Hub.

Webex App for Apple TV 4K with tvOS 17

Webex by Cisco will soon be available on Apple TV 4K and Apple Watch. After installing the Webex app on Apple TV 4K, users scan the QR code with an iOS device to log in. Via support for Continuity Camera in tvOS 17, an iOS device’s camera and microphone can be used while the Apple TV 4K (linked to a TV) can be used to view Webex meeting participants. With the Webex App for Apple Watch, users can view a list of upcoming meetings and join them via the watch and headphones in audio-only mode.

Mutare Announces Voice Traffic Filter Solution with Cisco Webex

The voice threat defense vendor has integrated its Voice Traffic Filter (VTF) solution into the Webex App Hub, a marketplace for vetted applications. Using proprietary voice data analysis capabilities built into five layers of filtering technologies, VTF acts like a firewall but for voice traffic by detecting and removing spam, scam, spoofed, and otherwise unwanted calls before they enter the Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system.

Dialpad Introduces Custom Ai Playbooks

The AI-powered customer intelligence platform announced Custom Ai Playbooks which provides real-time coaching and adherence guidance to sales and customer service teams during and after customer calls. Custom Ai Playbooks leverages over five billion minutes of proprietary data, Dialpad’s real-time speech recognition and generative AI. Custom Ai Playbooks is currently available to customers through an early access program.

GoTo Announces New Security Features, Integrations and AI Advancements

GoTo launched nearly 60 product updates across various applications in its portfolio. For example, GoTo Resolve now integrates with Logitech for CollabOS to provide built-in remote access for video conferencing hardware. GoTo Resolve Helpline generates AI-powered troubleshooting tips for end users while they wait for an agent. AI Chat Analysis for GoTo Connect will assess customer satisfaction and generate summaries of interactions. GoTo Connect SMS call flow delivers SMS messaging into a communication flow with a “drag and drop” to connect. Later this year, GoTo will release a new AI assistant for GoTo Resolve that will analyze device health and provide recommendations for follow-up actions to resolve issues. And, building on AI Chat Analysis, GoTo Contact Center will introduce AI-powered topic and sentiment analysis, interaction summaries, and real-time conversation recovery.

