No Jitter Roll: ASAPP Delivers Generative AI-powered Coaching, Cogito and Medallia Partner for AI-powered Coaching and Assist, and Twilio Integrates with ChatGPT-4

There's also a number of product integrations: Cogito and Medallia have integrated their solutions to deliver AI-powered agent coaching and assistance, Twilio has integrated OpenAI’s ChatGPT-4 into its solutions, and UJET and Google Cloud have integrated with ServiceNow, enabling ServiceNow data to be accessible in Google’s CCaaS.

ASAPP Launches CoachingAI, A Generative AI Product to Automate Quality Assurance

The AI cloud application provider for contact centers launched CoachingAI, a suit of new generative AI-powered tools to score customer interactions . These tools include:

Automatic Compliance: Supervisors can evaluate conversations using large language models (LLMs).

Topic Mastery: Validate agent statements against knowledge base articles using generative AI models.

Tool Mastery: Identify where agents are struggling with their tools and find opportunities for workflow optimization or additional training.

As reported in the 7-28-23 No Jitter Roll, ASAPP launched Generative AI for IVRs.

Cogito Combines with Medallia for AI-powered Agent Coaching and Assistance

Cogito provides real-time coaching and guidance for contact center agents, while Medallia specializes in managing omnichannel customer and employee interaction data. This integration will allow Cogito customers to provide more personalized service courtesy of access to increased data.

Cogito provides conversational AI and sentiment/emotion analysis to deliver real-time coaching and guidance to contact centers and frontline teams. Medallia Experience Cloud captures billions of “experience signals” across customer and employee interactions including voice, video, digital, IoT, social media, and corporate-messaging tools. Medallia then uses its proprietary AI/ML to derive predictive insights on that data.

“By combining omnichannel customer insights and sentiment analysis with Cogito’s real-time coaching, we’re giving enterprise contact center agents the resources to provide a better, more seamless experience,” said Alex Glanz, EVP of Strategy for Medallia.

Omdia analyst Mila D’Antonio discusses how in the rush to digitize, enterprises have expanded their customer channels and increased data sources – which has resulted in the proliferation of data and a data integration dilemma. The solution: use centralized data management to create a unified view of customer interactions.

Twilio to Deliver Customer-Aware Generative AI Through New OpenAI Integration

The customer engagement platform provider will integrate with OpenAI’s GPT-4 model to provide new generative capabilities in Twilio Engage. Engage is Twilio’s multichannel marketing solution and it is built on top of its Segment platform which, basically, enables companies to segment their customers. This announcement is part of Twilio’s CustomerAI technology approach that allows predictive AI and generative AI to be applied to the customer data flowing through Twilio’s platform (e.g., Segment, Engage and Flex).

GPT-4 is a large multimodal model that accepts image and text inputs and emits text outputs.

UJET and Google Cloud Integrate with ServiceNow

UJET, in collaboration with Google Cloud, has integrated its CCaaS solutions with ServiceNow. The integration enables a secure, encrypted, real-time data exchange between both UJET and CCAI Platform with ServiceNow’s Customer Service Management (CSM) solutions. Further, the integration provides automated record updates.and all All customer data and Personally Identifiable Information (PII) are stored in ServiceNow as opposed to the CCaaS.

According to Sheila McGee-Smith of McGee-Smith Analytics, “This native integration with ServiceNow not only delivers speed to value for their existing and future enterprise customers today, but it also offers the assurance of continued rapid innovation across Google Cloud’s infrastructure and Contact Center AI offerings.”

The partnership between UJET and Google Cloud dates back to 2021.

In 2022, Google Cloud expanded its Contact Center AI solution suite; UJET and Google partnered to “jointly develop and deliver the Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) roadmap, offering even further consolidation of contact center technologies and AI-powered innovation.”

As Sheila McGee-Smith wrote in May 2022, Google C loud chose UJET as an OEM to bring Google’s conversational AI capabilities to market.

As reported in the 7-28-23 No Jitter Roll , ServiceNow launched two new Gen AI capabilities (case summarization and text-to-code), as well as the launch of AI Lighthouse (in conjunction with NVIDIA and Accenture), a program designed to help enterprises develop and deploy generative AI capabilities.

