Global CX Trends: Voice Communications are Here to Stay

In its Autonomous Customer 2020 report , based on a survey of 6,000 online consumers across 12 countries, global services provider BT provided some interesting insight about how consumers around the world want to interact with businesses.

Is the Voice Contact Center Dying?

Many pundits have predicted the demise of the voice call for contact center interactions, but I disagree. Yes, contact centers will slowly replace some agents with voice-enabled interactive voice response (IVR) and voice-enabled artificial intelligence (AI) systems. But not all will disappear because we’ll still require well-trained agents to handle the high-value and complex calls from customers who can’t or won’t work with a self-service website.

And customers will still call in, communicating with automated response systems – so their voices won’t disappear, either.

In its survey, BT reported:

• 74% of respondents called a contact center in 2019, up from 64% in 2015

• 81% of respondents want agents to perform more complicated tasks rather than chatbots, up from 74% in 2017

• 80% of respondents expect organizations to employ AI and automated voice services, up from 67% in 2017