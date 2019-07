Microsoft Teams now has 13 million daily active users and 19 million weekly active users, Microsoft reported today. This is the first time that Microsoft has chosen to publish these usage metrics.

Microsoft continues to drive user adoption by making Teams available in 52 languages across 181 markets. Back in April, Microsoft shared that Teams is in use by 91 of the Fortune 100, more than 150 organizations with 10,000 or more active Teams users, and a total of 500,000 organizations.

In comparison, competitor Slack early this year indicated it had more than 10 million daily active users across more than 600,000 organizations -- 88,000 on the paid plan and 550,000 on the free plan.

Microsoft continues to add additional features to Teams in order to appeal to differing user profiles:

Priority notifications -- Intended for hospital or newsroom settings where urgency is important; alerts recipients to time-sensitive messages, and repeats notification every two minutes for up to 20 minutes on their mobile devices or desktops until a response is received

Read receipts -- displays an icon when a recipient has read a message; rolling out in July

Staff scheduling -- designed to support scheduling and communication between shift-based firstline workers (others call these frontline workers), of which Microsoft says there are two billion

Time clock -- a new addition to the Teams Shifts module that allows workers to clock in and out of their work shifts and breaks using the Teams mobile app

Announcements -- you can now post an "Announcement" complete with a headline and background image to a channel to help important messages stand out

Larger group chats -- group chats can now accommodate up to 100 users

Teams for Education Enhancements -- several new features designed to streamline the teacher and student experience in an educational setting

Proximity-based meeting join -- the Teams app on your desktop or mobile phone will find a Teams-enabled room for you to use that is nearby and available

Busy on busy -- when a call comes into a user who is already engaged in a call or meeting, this setting alerts the calling party that the user is on another call by playing a busy signal

Meeting started notifications -- receive "meeting started" notifications on your phone when someone joins a Teams meeting on your calendar

"Call me" meeting joins -- you need to provide a phone number where you can receive a phone call. If the call is accepted, your meeting audio will switch to the cellular connection. Great for times when Wi-Fi is subpar

Beyond the new out-of-the-box features of Teams, next week at Microsoft Inspire expect to see lots of focus on the ability for partners and ISVs to extend and customize Teams -- what I’ve previously called Teams’ superpowers