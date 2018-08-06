Choosing Collaboration Tools to Empower Your Company In this sponsored post, AVI-SPL shares how you can ensure your choices lead to desired outcomes.

The agile company is one that can quickly turn its attention to initiatives and tasks and respond to customer needs and market challenges. Technology solutions can provide such agility to dedicated teams, enabling those on and offsite to work together in real time through video collaboration, real-time content sharing and editing, and automated meeting rooms that streamline the collaborative process.

Before investing in such solutions, organizations can take steps to ensure that they know which would lead to desired outcomes, and the kind of functionality that those solutions should have.

Identifying the right solutions starts with assessing the way the people in your organization want to work, and what's preventing them from reaching their goals. Your employees know that technology makes it possible to work on demand, in a variety of spaces, and wirelessly, and they expect to have those conveniences. Based on the capabilities your teams need to have, you'll want to review and compare solutions designed to deliver those benefits in the easiest, most efficient way possible.

Consider how many employees you have and your company's expectations of future growth. This will focus your solution choices on those that are necessary and scalable, the latter meaning that you can add them seamlessly into your work ecosystem as your company expands to include more people, offices, and locations. They'll ideally be able to accommodate future standards-based technologies that improve collaboration. These solutions will also have to provide the return that justifies your company's investment.

You can simplify this process of discovery and evaluation by working with consultants and integrators who have deep experience designing collaboration spaces and programming room management tools. These experts can work with your IT department to ensure the new technology will work with the solutions and processes you want to retain, without disrupting your network. You'll want to implement standardized solutions for at least three reasons:

So your staff and guests can get to work within moments of entering a collaboration space So you're able to replicate those rooms and solutions quickly across your offices So they remain viable for many years

A comprehensive analysis of your workplace, capabilities, space configuration, and desired outcomes will give you an informed look at how certain solutions will or won't fit in with your current spaces and technology. As you near the point at which you're ready to see how particular solutions play in your environment, you'll want to verify their validity in small steps. You should be able to deploy solutions in stages, using test groups to verify that they're suitable for your users' needs.

Explore the types of standardized collaboration rooms you can quickly integrate into your locations, and that your staff will want to use daily.