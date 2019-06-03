Workstreams Paving the Way for the New World of Work

Silos of information, content, people, and processes are pervasive across most businesses. In the digital age, businesses require the exact opposite – greater connectivity across these resources to deliver improved clarity, focus, and agility in order to respond more quickly to the changes that digitization brings.

Many organizations are handicapped and unable to compete against more technologically agile competitors. They are trapped by systems that are too complex and take too long to implement or change. Organizations that reduce silos and create greater transparency will be better suited to drive success in a digital world.

Innovate with a Dynamic Approach

Enterprise companies are saddled with complex and monolithic legacy technologies and applications that were often designed for very specialized needs and generally lack interoperability. The pace of technological innovation means a more dynamic or liquid approach is required. Third-party platform services need to be utilized in order to rapidly add value and drive improved outcomes. Enterprises need to embrace agile principles to empower a nimbler culture that can seize new opportunities.

Productivity Automation

Productivity automation, as we call it, is what gets organizations moving as efficiently as possible. Productivity automation is becoming increasingly attractive as businesses look to more effectively empower their employees, execute work, and reduce the amount of fragmented, unstructured, and manual types of work that are still most prevalent within businesses. This is allowing businesses to rethink existing structured workflows based on homegrown tools or legacy business systems that can’t deliver the cross-system connectivity, automation, and scale needed.

Optimize Workflows via Workstreams

As businesses are increasingly looking to optimize daily workflows and identify how to unlock greater productivity, they can look to leverage workstreams. Workstreams can optimize the discovery and assembly of resources, whether they be information or people, in real-time, which can be a critical enabler of improved employee productivity. Add to that real-time collaboration tools such as live chat and voice and video calling, and organizations have a killer combination -- not to mention a leg up on the competition to drive success in the new world of work.

This gives the average worker capabilities that haven’t typically been available. It’s part of an important general shift across workforce technologies to decentralized ownership over high-impact work by leveraging improved connectivity, agility, and visibility across different workstreams. This shift is much needed, as the current digital age has given rise to new customer and employee expectations and market requirements that, with the right workflow integration and productivity automation tools, businesses can respond to much more effectively. Businesses that are able to remain agile and open up tools to workers to increase collaboration will have quite the competitive advantage in the future of work.