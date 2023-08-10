Transparency in Action: Q&A with Zoom Leadership on CX and EX Solutions

I admit to being a Zoom analyst newbie. Until the company decided to enter the decidedly busy CCaaS space in 2022, Zoom was a company whose meeting solution helped my family to stay close and kept my business rolling along through the pandemic.

So, unlike some of my analyst colleagues, this was just my second Zoom analyst event, and I am still getting to know the executive team. This year’s meeting held August 2-3, in Palo Alto, Ca., showcased the company’s well-known video technology by including 35 in-person analyst participants with about 50 participating remotely from around the world.

At Enterprise Connect 2023, Zoom announced it would enter the workforce engagement management (WEM) market later in the year with a workforce management (WFM) solution. Last week, the company declared that its Zoom WFM is now generally available and that a quality management solution is currently in the beta testing phase.

My friend, colleague and fellow Enterprise Connect speaker Juanita Coley is as passionate about workforce engagement management as I am about contact center technology. Coley and I decided to join forces to ask some of our burning questions of the Zoom leadership team.

Coley and I tag-team our questions in the following video (linked here and embedded below) with these Zoom executives.