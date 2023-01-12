No Jitter Roll: Verizon Adds AI-Powered Tools to Its Virtual Contact Center

Welcome to this week's No Jitter Roll, our regular roundup of product news in the communication and collaboration spaces. In our second edition of 2023, Verizon expands customer options with new tools for its virtual contact center, and Windstream bolsters its video capabilities on its meeting platform with cloud-based architecture.

Verizon adds new AI-driven tools to its virtual contact center

The carrier announced a new suite of digital engagement capabilities for its Verizon Virtual Contact Center. The four new solutions, all of which depend on the contextual deployment of customer data, are:

VCC Enlighten XO, which builds applications using CX conversation data

VCC Expert, a knowledge management and content optimization tool

VCC Guide, which will offer self-service contextual guidance for customers accessing contact center services via web and mobile experiences

VCC SmartAssist, a conversational AI for customer interactions

According to the NICE 2022 Digital-First Customer Experience Report, 81% of customers will first try to solve their problems on their own using web search or self-service. Verizon's new products are aimed at customers for whom multichannel customer experience is the norm.

“In the past few years, the contact center has undergone a digital transformation, which is prompting the end-to-end customer journey to evolve in kind. With more customers turning to digital channels outside of the contact center to kickstart their issue resolution, companies need a holistic strategy for managing customer entry points,” Debika Bhattacharya, Chief Product Officer, Verizon Business stated in the company’s announcement.

Windstream brings AWS architecture to its virtual meeting platform

The communications and software company announced it is now using Amazon Web Services to boost its video streaming capabilities on the Windstream OfficeSuite Live virtual meeting platform. In addition to the AWS Cloud incorporation, Windstream Enterprise has made a series of enhancements to OfficeSuite Live that include:

Full integration between mobile and desktop application

Enhanced one-on-one meetings and group collaboration sessions

The ability to host or join audio or video meetings via the vendor's application or a web browser

“Modern businesses are moving decisively to the cloud,” Art Nichols, chief technology officer, Windstream Enterprise stated, “and by working with AWS, Windstream Enterprise will be ready to meet our customers there."

