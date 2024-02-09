No Jitter Roll: RingCentral Launches Patient Care Solution, Zenarate and evaluagentCX Announce Solutions for CX Insights

Welcome to this week’s No Jitter Roll, our regular roundup of product news in the communication and collaboration spaces. This week, NJR highlights: RingCentral’s new integrations with electronic health record providers for its Patient Care Solution, Zenarate’s Call Insights capability that uses AI to analyze customer interactions, and evaluagentCX’s debut product that evaluates omnichannel customer interactions to help improve CX. Also, IR announces a remote workforce management product and a Teammate-NextPlane partnership enables UCaaS platforms to interoperate with Microsoft Teams.

RingCentral Announces Unified Patient Care Solution

The UCaaS and CCaaS provider announced new integrations of its solutions with electronic health record (EHR) providers, including Epic, Cerner, and AllScripts. These integrations, referred to as RingCentral Patient Assist and RingCentral for Healthcare, are part of a partnership with patient engagement software platform SpinSci.

RingCentral’s healthcare offering will include AI-enabled virtual agents for automation of common inquiries and/or information collection, auto-blended inbound/outbound queues and auto-dialers. Call monitoring and other analytics are included, as well AI-based tools that support scheduling, reminders, and appointment follow-ups.

Zenarate Enhances Call Analyzer with New Call Insights

The company, which provides AI simulation training solutions for customer-facing agents, announced the addition of a live call analysis feature, Call Insights, to its AI Coach platform. Using AI, Call Insights dynamically creates call topics of interest by grouping similar phrases and utterances. This trend analysis on live calls allows customer sentiment, topic frequency, and other issues to be monitored.

evaluagentCX Introduces its Automated Agent Engagement Platform

The contact center quality assurance and performance improvement software provider announced the availability of evaluagentCX, which will use AI automations to evaluate all customer interactions across channels (e.g., call, text, chat, and email) to help quality assurance teams in contact centers identify areas for CX improvement and then “evaluate, improve and engage frontline employees.”

IR Launches RemoteInsight for Remote Workforce Management

The provider of performance management and analytics for UC&C launched RemoteInsight, a digital experience management solution that can provide insight into 22 metrics including the performance of a remote user's computer health, ISP performance, home network, firewalls and more. Getting these data will help the company’s support staff more quickly resolve these types of issues. RemoteInsight is available now.

Teammate Partners with NextPlane for Unified Presence and Microsoft Teams Interop

Nextplane provides connectivity services; Teammate provides voice calling systems. The Nextplane/Teammate partnership provides a solution that allows UCaaS providers to integrate Microsoft Teams with their existing UCaaS platform. The partnership will enable unified presence, status, and the ability to send messages across their current UCaaS platform and Microsoft Teams.

