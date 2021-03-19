No Jitter Roll: Meetings, Contact Center Updates

This week we share announcements around meeting and contact center enhancements, partner integrations, employee engagement, Teams certification, CPaaS, and visual collaboration.

Fuze Enhances Meeting Experience, Updates Contact Center, Integrates Partnerships

Cloud communications provider Fuze made several announcements this week during its 2021 Outlook event , including meeting and contact center updates.

With a new one-click-to-join functionality, Fuze users can now initiate and enter Zoom, Cisco Webex, Microsoft Teams, GoogleMeet, or GoToMeeting meetings from within the Fuze platform. This feature addresses the reality that employees often use multiple meeting and collaboration platforms, and being able to get to any meeting right within the application is “really what we’re after,” Rob Scudiere, Fuze president and COO, told me in a No Jitter briefing.

Other meeting enhancements include immersive screen share, which allows users to customize screen layout to include multiple views of participants and have up to 80% more screen space to present content, Scudiere added.

Fuze Contact Center updates include an agent-centric supervisor view that delivers detailed insights into specific agent actions and behaviors. After hearing from a lot of organizations that are working remotely, and looking to go back to a hybrid work environment, “we wanted to provide more capabilities for agents and supervisors so they could get a better view in terms of how their overall organization was performing,” Scudiere said.

Additionally, Fuze announced two new partnerships. The first, with video event platform provider BigMarker , allows Fuze users to engage audiences through webinars and virtual events for more than 1,000 attendees. As Fuze continues to focus on the enterprise, conversations with customers often arise about “whether or not we participate in the virtual event space,” Scudiere said. With this partnership, Fuze can be that “one-stop-shop for enterprises,” he added.

The second, with Envision , a provider of quality-monitoring solutions, brings voice and screen recording, desktop and speech analytics, manual and automated evaluations, quality management, and coaching to Fuze’s contact center platform, Scudiere said.

Salesforce Reimagines Employee Engagement

Designed initially to help organizations return to the office, Work.com has evolved to address the employee experience more holistically. As part of this release, Salesforce revealed the general availability of three Work.com products, which are:

Employee Workspace — A digital environment/portal where employees can access apps, resources, and information

Employee Concierge — An AI-based help desk where employees can find answers to questions

IT Service Center — Developed in partnership with systems management company Tanium, this tool allows IT teams to resolve problems and ensure devices are compliant

These capabilities join the set of Work.com launch features, which included apps for contract tracing, employee wellness checks, shift scheduling, and a central dashboard for analytics, Salesforce said.

8x8 Contact Center Becomes Teams-Certified

8x8 this week announced that 8x8 Contact Center, its cloud-based call center offering, is now certified to integrate with Microsoft Teams. Via the integration, contact center agents will be able to make and receive PSTN calls from within the Teams application, as well as reach out in real-time via Teams to subject matter experts within the business who can help address customer inquiries, 8x8 said. This is the latest addition to the platform, which offers global calling plans in 42 countries, integrates with more than 25 third-party business applications, supports call recording, and offers reporting and analytics, 8x8 added.

8x8 Contact Center for Microsoft Teams is available at Microsoft AppSource.

Infobip Deploys on Microsoft Azure

Cloud communications provider Infobip this week announced that its communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) offering, which includes Conversations, digital cloud contact center; Moments, an automated customer engagement engine; and Answers, an AI-powered chatbot-building feature, is now available on Microsoft Azure. Through the Azure deployment, which will enable it to expand its global footprint, Infobip said it is seeking to attract enterprises customers in the finance, e-commerce, and retail verticals.

Mural Adds Maps, Diagrams

Visual collaboration provider Mural this week introduced mapping and diagram capabilities for its digital workspace application, an HTML5 web application that works with Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Microsoft Edge, and Apple Safari browsers. Users can collaborate with 15 pre-built templates. One click provides access to sitemaps, flowcharts, and organizational charts, in addition to program increment (PI) planning, decision trees, and more, Mural said.

New template designs, connector labels, diagram shapes, and more will follow in the coming weeks, Mural said.