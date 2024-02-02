No Jitter Roll: 8x8 Enhances its UCaaS and CCaaS Products, Jabra Launches New Admin Platform and Cisco, Microsoft and Samsung Collaborate on Meeting Rooms

Welcome to this week’s No Jitter Roll, our regular roundup of product news in the communication and collaboration spaces. This week, NJR highlights: 8x8 enhances its UCaaS and CCaaS products with AI and other features and introduces a beta-only product line for customer engagement. Jabra launches its Jabra+ admin platform for remote devices, and Cisco, Microsoft and Samsung collaborate on meeting rooms, while Microsoft discusses recent Teams updates. Finally, Zoom launches an app for the Apple Vision Pro and Nexthink acquires AppLearn.

8x8 Enhances Platform with AI-powered CX and EX Capabilities

The UCaaS and CCaaS provider also announced updates for its Contact Center and UC products. The Contact Center product now includes:

A limited beta of AI summarization,

The ability to initiate and reply to SMS messages, and to reply to WhatsApp messages,

Enhancements to directory search,

The ability to handle email from the Control Panel, which is where they handled chat and phone interactions,

Supervisor enhancements such as support for seven languages and new filter criteria for media type within their admin interface.

Updates for the 8x8 UC product include post-meeting summaries and action items, more administrative console features and user experience improvements. The 8x8 CPaaS product received updates regarding the legitimacy and responsiveness of phone numbers, custom call flows via API and integrations into Cognigy and MoEngage.

The UCaaS and CCaaS provider also announced beta availability of a new customer engagement product line that 8x8 says will bridge the gap between UCaaS and CCaaS, incorporate native and third-party data, incorporate AI solutions, and provide components that address the needs of employees who serve as functional experts and frequently engage with customers. Further on the product were sparse; the beta is in progress for qualified 8x8 customers.

Jabra Launches Cloud-Based Jabra+ for Admins

The provider of wireless sound and hybrid work solutions announced Jabra+ for Admins, a cloud-based API-first software platform that allows users to monitor and manage all Jabra meeting room solutions with a clear visual overview of rooms, locations, and devices. Jabra+ for Admins can integrate with IT help desk systems and third-party tools. Jabra+ for Admins was built on Microsoft Azure and uses Single Sign-On (SSO). It is currently available via an Early Adopter Program, followed by personal device management later this year.



Source: Jabra

Cisco Collaborates with Microsoft and Samsung for Meeting Room Experiences

Cisco, Microsoft and Samsung launched an integrated video collaboration solutions for Cisco Room Series. The solutions feature Front Row (a content layout for Microsoft Teams Rooms) with either Samsung's new 05" Smart Signage (QPD-5K) with 21:9 aspect ratio and 5K resolution, or Samsung 4K Smart Signage screens. IT admins will be able to manage the solution in the Microsoft Teams Admin Center and Cisco Control Hub will provide insights into the meeting room. The products in these solutions are generally available today. Cisco support for 21:9 displays will be available starting March 2024.



Source: Cisco

Microsoft Summarizes Changes to Teams in January 2024

Microsoft said that Teams received 33 new features and enhancements in January 2024. Some of those changes are highlighted here. As the following graphic illustrates, chat messages can now be forwarded along with the ability to attach additional content to the forwarded chat.



Source: Microsoft

Those with a Copilot for Microsoft 365 license now have intelligent recap for Teams included. This allows a summary after the meeting which includes personalized timeline markers to browse recordings by when the user joined or left, when a screen was shared, and when the user’s name was mentioned. Recordings can also be browsed by speakers, chapters, and topics. Users can access AI-generated meeting notes, tasks, and go to name mentions in the transcript. in your license.

For those with a Teams Premium license, a new feature called Decorate allows users to use AI to generate a background that decorates and enhances their real-world room, such as by cleaning up clutter or adding plants to a wall.



Source: Microsoft

Zoom Launches App for Apple Vision Pro

Available on February 2, Zoom’s Apple Vision Pro app enables new features with Zoom on visionOS:

Personas: Users are represented by an authentic spatial representation of themselves in Apple Vision Pro, allowing other meeting participants to see their facial and hand movements.

Spatial Zoom experience: The Zoom experience can be scaled so that users can feel like they are in the same room as whoever they are interacting with.

In the spring of 2024, the Zoom app for the Vision Pro will enable 3D object/file sharing and Zoom Team Chat. Lastly, a new feature called real-world pinning will allow the Vision Pro wearer to “pin” up five Zoom Meeting participants anywhere in the wearer’s physical space and remove the backgrounds of those pinned participants. Zoom said this will help the wearer “feel more connected to the people in the meeting.”

Nexthink Acquires AppLearn

Nexthink provides digital employee experience management software. AppLearn specializes in tailored learning and digital adoption guidance for employees within applications while providing IT with insights for digital transformation projects. The combined offering will integrate AppLearn’s real-time guidance with Nexthink’s end-to-end visibility, AI-driven automation capabilities, and user sentiment analysis. This will provide IT with more control over driving digital transformation projects.

