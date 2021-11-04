Leveling Up Your Communications with Teams

Contact centers are changing with the rapid advances in communication technology, and the variety of channels used by customers. The following realities have become clear:

Every member of an organization has the means to be involved in direct customer engagement and therefore needs to be equipped with the right tools.

This expanded scope of customer interactions requires tools that can help drive consistency, constant improvement, and scale.

Microsoft Teams enables customer interaction work streams by acting as the hub for internal and external customer connections. Teams supports communication across different modes including chat, video meetings, and calling.

SEAMLESS SUPPORT TRANSFERS

Need to get a customer to an expert quickly? With an integrated contact center and Microsoft Teams solution, an agent can quickly locate an expert that happens to be logged into Microsoft Teams, establish availability, and then quickly transfer the customer directly to that expert in Microsoft Teams. To the customer, it is a seamless experience.

TRUSTED, HIGH-QUALITY VOICE SERVICE

Leverage carrier-grade voice services, delivered over a secure internet connection with Microsoft’s Direct Routing solution. Use the Teams phone system for all contact center calls and call control experiences. Your customer experience will sound better than ever before.

BETTER ANALYTICS, BETTER OUTCOMES

Improve customer experiences and drive better outcomes across your contact center by broadening the visibility of data and insights. Companion application Wallboard can now be displayed within Microsoft Teams to allow contact center administrators quick and easy access to important data. That data can then be exported to Power BI for additional analysis.

BETTER AGENT-TO-AGENT COLLABORATION

Customers receive a higher quality of service when the agent team is better aligned. Working within Teams empowers agents to leverage the Teams collaboration tools, widely used within a company, to aid agent-to-agent productivity as well as to extend to customer communication. This means screen-sharing, file delivery, video calling, and other commonly known Teams tools that aid collaboration and build trust. Again, the Teams platform brings an efficient agent experience resulting in a more satisfying customer experience.

TEAMS AS PRIMARY CALLING ENDPOINT

A desk phone as your calling endpoint is becoming less and less of a reality. With changes that have brought about our “new normal,” employees now realize they truly can work from anywhere. A mobile phone or laptop now acts as a company phone. Access to a Teams integrated Contact Center, means that agents are accessible anywhere, where they can be most productive and attentive to customer needs.

ENDLESS POSSIBILITIES

Flexible Teams Graph APIs and Cloud Communication APIs allow organizations to create native Azure-based voice applications using the Teams calling infrastructure and client platform to deliver modern, intelligent solutions for collaborative customer and agent connection. The goal of Microsoft Team’s extensibility strategy is to stoke developer creativity and drive customer productivity.

THE BEST-CASE SCENARIO