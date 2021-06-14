Deliver Consistent Experience Across Your Digital Channels

We’re all consumers, and it’s safe to say most of us enjoy the speed and convenience of communicating with businesses through their digital channels. That makes sense, given we text our family and friends, and use the chat feature within social media platforms daily.

Businesses benefit vastly from offering digital channels as a means of communication for customers because they can deliver self-service options before a customer chats directly with an agent. However, simply adding digital channels isn’t enough. While most companies offer basic digital connectivity, they should be integrating all channels into one user interface , instead of keeping them separate.

Taking this approach enables organizations to leverage their trained agents by providing them equal access to tools, applications, and customer information—allowing them to deliver consistent experiences across all channels. Companies should also consider how a single customer profile can be built and made accessible to agent-assisted or automated IVR/bot interactions to deliver deeper and more personalized engagements.

Finally, companies should consider offering feature parity between their digital engagements—meaning they should offer the same personalized experience across channels and deliver the interactions consumers are used to, such as persistent threads when texting their friends. Similar to how you scroll up to see previous conversations in your messaging apps, businesses should ensure consumer interactions feel connected and seamless, rather than disconnected touchpoints where the agent doesn’t have access to a previous interaction. As a result, they’re unable to provide a cohesive and personalized experience.

Although we as consumers see tremendous value in persistent digital engagements, remarkably, it's a novel concept for contact centers. But it shouldn't be. Now’s the time for contact centers to deliver the level of engagements their customers expect. Twilio Flex provides complete control to build custom experiences across a breadth of channels while integrating data for agents in a single user interface. Click here to view our demo and watch the omnichannel contact center in action.