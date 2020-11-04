Voxbone Insights: Understanding Call Quality Performance

If you had to play a game of word association for 2020, I imagine “cloud,” “calls,” “remote working,” “quality,” and “customers” would be among the first you blurt out.

I can guess why. The cloud has proven a godsend in getting everyone set up and working from home. But at the same time, you’ve been hearing complaints from customers and end users about call quality. Finding the root cause of their issues is painful and, because you’re dealing with several different systems, protracted. So now you’re wondering: How much value does my cloud communications really provide? Shouldn’t managing providers be easier? Why can’t I get more visibility?

No, I’m not clairvoyant. Rather, this is a story I’ve heard this year from one business after another, each scrambling to deal with the same set of challenges — lack of visibility into voice quality, difficulty calculating ROI from comms spend, and the sheer amount of time lost to managing your carriers. In other words, great as the cloud has been in seeing them through the mass move to remote work, migration to the cloud has brought with it a set of unexpected challenges for many businesses, especially if they’ve been used to running legacy voice services.

With cloud communications, voice can get choppy for a variety of reasons. The quality of your provider’s underlying network architecture and service delivery mechanisms play a role, as well as they way you route calls. Not having end-to-end visibility is problematic, which is one of the primary issues we’re looking to solve with the launch of Voxbone Insights , our new call quality and performance platform.

With Voxbone Insights, customers get full real-time visibility into all their calls in and out of Voxbone’s global network. At its heart is a collection of Call Detail Records (CDRs), for all inbound and outbound Voxbone calls, enriched with granular quality metrics. These metrics include mean opinion score (MOS), round trip time (RTT), jitter, and packet loss, as well as a holistic rating for each call, call status, duration and billing data — and they’re available within seconds of call completion.

But the real magic is that these metrics cover the whole call journey, providing you the ability to drill into the numbers and understand how calls perform 1) across the carrier leg, as they pass through the Voxbone network and any upstream providers; and 2) during the customer leg, as they cross from our network to yours.