Quelling Voice Quality Concerns

SIP trunking and cloud collaboration are hardly new to the enterprise, but that doesn’t mean they come without deployment concerns — quality being among the biggest.

Such concerns might not be grounded in the reality of cloud services delivery today, but that isn’t the point, shared Diane Myers, chief analyst for enterprise collaboration with research firm Omdia, a No Jitter sister company, in a recent video interview with Matt Brown, VP of product for Voxbone (now part of Bandwidth). “Hands down, even if it is just a perception … a lot of CIOs and a lot of IT managers … [think that if they] move to these services quality is going to degrade,” she said.

When such concerns become apparent, it’s incumbent upon the services provider to walk the CIO and other IT execs through everything that’s in place to guarantee quality and deliver on service-level agreements, Myers said. It’s about building trust and meeting promises, she added.

Additionally, IT execs can gain peace of mind if they have real-time visibility across the network — end to end, Myers said. In that regard, a call-quality performance platform like Voxbone Insights can help, she added. With this platform, enterprises can get voice quality and consumption metrics within seconds of a call ending, as Brown shared with me in a product intro briefing last October.

Going Above & Beyond on Voice

In this kickoff episode, UC analyst Blair Pleasant, of COMMfusion, discusses the value of voice today and shares her ideas on how to ensure the best call quality.

Voice Calling: Examining an API Approach

In this episode, Irwin Lazar, of newly launched Metrigy, explains why programmable telecom should be part of the enterprise toolkit and discusses the importance of assessing call quality as part of that strategy.

CX & the Voice Call: Making Quality Matter

Sharing a provider’s perspective, Bob Vukich, a telecom product director for NICE inContact, explains why call performance is such a competitive differentiator.

Cloud Voice: Staying Ahead on Performance

The series wraps up with UC analyst Zeus Kerravala, of ZK Research, who chats with us about the need for a management rethink, AI’s role in assuring good performance, and more.