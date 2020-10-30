No Jitter Roll: Cloud Platform Updates; Integrations

In this week’s No Jitter Roll, we share news surrounding cloud communications platform updates as well as partner expansions, live video captioning, and a Zoom integration.

Fuze Updates Communications Platform; Expands Ecosystem

Cloud communications provider Fuze this week launched several enterprise-grade enhancements to its cloud communications platform aimed at supporting scalability, flexibility, and productivity for a distributed workforce, Fuze said. The enhancements include improvements for voice calling, emergency services, video meetings, contact center functionality, and management tool upgrades for supporting remote workers, Fuze said.

In addition, Fuze said it will be migrating its underlying client architecture to support faster feature release and better utilization across desktop, web, and mobile interfaces and has expanded its Developer Portal and Fuze Marketplace with new APIs and integrations for Microsoft Teams, Google Workspace, Zapier, and NICE inContact.

Regarding the latter integration, Fuze also this week expanded its partnership with NICE inContact. Fuze has updated its integration with Nice inContact’s CXone contact center platform with a new Presence API, which includes advanced automated directory matching, Fuze said.

Verint, Avaya Deepen Integration

Customer engagement company Verint and Avaya this week expanded their partnership to integrate Verint Knowledge Management with the Avaya OneCloud CCaaS desktop app. Through this integration, contact center agents and back-office employees will have one-click access to information in the knowledge management system that can help them be more responsive to customer needs, Verint said.

Calabrio Updates WEM Suite

Customer experience intelligent company Calabrio this week announced a new version of its Calabrio One a workforce engagement management (WEM) web application suite that integrates technology from Teleopti, which it acquired last year. With this new version, Calabrio is combining the best of its own and Teleopti workforce management (WFM) capabilities, Magnus Geverts, VP of product marketing and management at Calabrio, said in a call with No Jitter. The latest offering provides comprehensive self-service capabilities, like the ability to self-schedule and book time off via a mobile app. Agents also have access to a virtual assistant, predictive analytics, and reporting, Geverts added.

Otter.ai Launches Live Video Captions

The captioning feature will now appear as a free offering for Zoom for Otter for Business and Zoom Pro subscribers, Otter.ai said.

Blackberry and Zoom Integrate

BlackBerry last week announced the integration of its BlackBerry Dynamics apps with Zoom, to allow for added protection against cyber threats and corporate data leakage during videoconferencing calls, the company said. Zoom for BlackBerry takes advantage of the BlackBerry Dynamics secure container when all meeting participants use the secure mobility platform, said Alex Willis, Blackberry VP, in a post on the announcement.