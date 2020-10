The internet economy has changed the way businesses operate. Customer care is playing a big part in this transition. Having legacy connectivity for your contact center could be a severe limitation to growth. Companies that have abandoned legacy equipment and moved to a SIP-based contact center architecture have realized greater flexibility to meet their business needs.

Moving from legacy connectivity to SIP is a great first step to modernizing your contact center. In this guide, we will share the challenges with legacy connectivity in your contact center and the advantages of SIP over the legacy TDM (Time-Division Multiplexing) system. You'll learn about the benefits of SIP, including cost savings and deployment time.