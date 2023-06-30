No Jitter Roll: Zoom Launches AI-powered Solution for Zoom Rooms, Twilio and Frame AI Partner for Improved CX and RingCentral Offers Compliant UCaaS in India

Welcome to this week's No Jitter Roll, our regular roundup of product news in the communication and collaboration spaces. This week NJR highlights Zoom’s Intelligent Director product (demonstrated at Enterprise Connect 2023) which delivers AI-powered capabilities to help improve remote workers’ meeting experience; Twilio and Frame AI partnered to improve the customer experience in contact centers; RingCentral passed regulatory checks to offer compliant UCaaS in India; Thales and Google Cloud partnered to improve data security via machine learning and AI.

Zoom Launched Intelligent Director for Zoom Rooms

The provider of video communication and collaboration solutions launched Intelligent Director for Zoom Rooms which uses AI and multiple cameras (a minimum of three based on the images and graphics provided in the press release materials) to allow remote meeting participants to see each in-room person.

Intelligent Director can individually frame up to 16 participants in a Zoom Room using multiple cameras, choosing the best video stream via a Zoom-designed AI, and send that stream to the gallery view of the Zoom Meeting. Intelligent Director is designed for medium- to larger-sized rooms. Manufacturers, including Apple, AVer, Dell, HP Poly, Intel, Logitech, and Yealink have supported Zoom with the computer, controller, and camera solutions necessary for Intelligent Director.

Twilio and Frame AI Partner for AI-powered Contact Center Experiences

Twilio provides a customer engagement platform; Frame AI provides a customer intelligence AI platform. The two companies have partnered to integrate Frame’s AI within Twilio Flex, which is a cloud-based solution for personalized interactions across contact centers, sales and in-app concierge.

“Contact centers are the eyes and ears of an enterprise, but the data they generate is undervalued and underutilized,” said George Davis, CEO of Frame AI.

Frame AI will enable Twilio Flex customers to use Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Natural Language Understanding (NLU) to analyze customer intent and case severity to build and monitor reports. The platform will also be able to apply generative AI to summarize cases and share recommendations.

Twilio said that it will ensure companies have full transparency and control of the data that informs AI-powered interactions with their customers.

On June 6, 2023, Twilio announced its CustomerAI technology which combines large language models (LLMs) with the customer data obtained via Twilio’s Customer Engagement Platform.

On June 7, 2023, Twilio announced that an expanded partnership with Google Cloud which extends to incorporating Google’s generative AI solutions within Twilio Flex. The two companies also announced that Twilio Flex will be natively integrated with Google Cloud Contact Center AI.

In 2022, Twilio Ventures invested in Frame AI's Series A extension round .

RingCentral: Now Offers Compliant Enterprise-grade Cloud Telephony in India

The provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions announced that it passed regulatory verifications by the Department of Telecommunications (DOT) India and Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). As a result, multinational organizations with a presence in India can now access RingCentral-powered cloud phone capabilities for compliant communications with customers, partners, and employees.

As cited in RingCentral’s press release announcing this achievement, market research firm Gartner said that while non-compliant global cloud telephony solutions are available in India, organizations using these services run the risk of audits, which can shut services down with little-to-no notice.

Thales Partners with Google Cloud for Generative AI-Powered Security Capabilities

In collaboration with Google Cloud, Thales will use AI in its CipherTrust Data Security Platform. Powered by Google Cloud’s Vertex AI, CipherTrust Platform’s Intelligent Protection service will add a new machine learning feature called “Data Discovery and Classification Machine Learning.” Using machine learning techniques such as “named entity recognition” to discover a range of sensitive information types. Machine learning techniques will also augment Thales’s Data Discovery and Classification by using semantic context to discover and classify sensitive information from a range of corporate document repositories while ensuring sensitive data remains within set boundaries.

Sebastien Cano, Senior Vice President of Cloud Protection and Licensing activities at Thales said that via this collaboration these technologies will enable “AI-backed features that automate fundamental tasks for customers and ensure their sensitive data in the cloud remains securely protected and within established policies.”

