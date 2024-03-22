No Jitter Roll: Zoom Compliance Manager Debuts, LeapXpert and Kustomer Launch Gen AI-powered Assistants

Welcome to this week’s No Jitter Roll, our regular roundup of product news in the communication and collaboration spaces. Leading off this week, we highlight: Zoom's launch of Zoom Compliance Manager, which is powered by Theta Lake's compliance solution.

In addition: LeapXpert debuts Maxen, a Gen AI-powered assistant and Kustomer announces a Gen AI-powered agent assistant, while AVOXI debuts its Cloud Service for global voice and Verint releases its TimeFlex Bot for agent scheduling. Finally, via a partnership with SIPPIO Enreach extends its Voice for Microsoft Teams offering to more countries.

Zoom Announces Zoom Compliance Manager

Zoom launched Zoom Compliance Manager which, across the Zoom platform (see below for specific products), provides archiving, eDiscovery, legal hold, and information protection capabilities. Zoom Compliance Manager integrates the compliance solution from Theta Lake.

Specific features of the initial release of Zoom Compliance Manager include:

The ability to identify specific individuals, then capture and hold their communications.

The ability to manage cases through custom workflows, case management, and data export requests.

Automatic data capture for meetings data, AI summaries, phone recordings, team chat, whiteboard content, and more. Archiving is also supported.

Access communication archives to analyze, evaluate, and export content.

Zoom Compliance Manager currently provides compliance capabilities for AI Companion, Meetings, Team Chat, Phone, Whiteboard, Rooms, Webinars, Events, and Contact Center. Support for other Zoom products, including Workvivo, Zoom Revenue Accelerator, Mail, Calendar, and others, will be coming later this year. Zoom Compliance Manager is available as an add-on to Zoom customers with a paid plan.

Attendees of Enterprise Connect, taking place March 25-28, can visit the Zoom booth (#407) and the Theta Lake booth (#2026). To experience a live demo of Zoom Compliance Manager, visit the Zoom booth on March 26 at 5:30 p.m. EST.



Source: Zoom

LeapXpert Launches Maxen, a Communication Intelligence Solution

The provider of compliant and secure business communication solutions launched Maxen, a generative AI-powered application targeted at relationship managers (e.g., account managers and financial advisors).

Maxen combines data from external and internal communication channels to provides real-time suggestions on how those uses might tailor messages to their clients. It includes features for adding comments and sharing across enterprise teams, fact and compliance checking, and data controls for governance and compliance requirements. Maxen is an optional module for the LeapXpert Communications Platform.

LeapXpert (Booth 1004) will unveil Maxen on the Sun D stage at Enterprise Connect 2024 in Orlando on Monday, March 25, at 4 p.m. EST.



Source: LeapXpert

Kustomer Introduces Kustomer IQ Agent Assist

The conversational CRM platform provider launched Kustomer IQ Agent Assist, a generative AI-powered assistant that enables:

Prompts for agents that leverage knowledge bases, including Kustomer CRM and others.

Assistance for agents when they write communications with customers.

Two-way translation in more than 53 languages.

Conversation summarizations that can be transferred among chatbots and agents.

Kustomer IQ Agent Assist is built on top of Kustomer’s CRM platform and was developed by leveraging integrations with OpenAI’s Large Language Models (LLMs) and Amazon Translate. Kustomer IQ Agent Assist is available now.



Source: Kustomer

AVOXI Launches Integrated Software and Support Service for Global Voice

The international cloud voice solution for contact centers announced AVOXI Cloud Service which combines application integration, number management, analytics, call routing and security software functionality to help enterprises provision and manage AVOXI cloud voice within their environments.

AVOXI has out-of-the-box SIP integrations with more than 40 contact center and business applications (e.g., Genesys, NICE, Microsoft Teams, Twilio, Zoom). As illustrated below the new “integration marketplace” allows users to configure voice connections to CCaaS, UCaaS and CPaaS applications.

AVOXI offers encrypted SIP, fraud monitoring and single sign-on options (e.g., Azure, Google, Okta and AWS). AVOXI supports number management and intelligent call routing as well as global support. AVOXI Cloud Service is available at Standard and Premium levels and is purchased alongside AVOXI’s international cloud voice products.

AVOXI, Booth 2122, will unveil the AVOXI Cloud Service at Enterprise Connect in Orlando, March 25-28.



Source: AVOXI

Verint Launches AI-powered TimeFlex Bot for Contact Center Agent Scheduling

The customer engagement solutions provider launched the Verint TimeFlex Bot, which uses AI and workforce management (WFM) forecasts to reduce the manual effort associated with reviewing and approving agent schedules.

With the Verint TimeFlex Bot, agents can earn and spend “FlexCoins” to create schedule changes that are optimal for them and for the company. FlexCoins are earned when agents make schedule changes that benefit the company. Agents can then spend those FlexCoins to change schedules to improve their own work/life balance.

According to David Singer, global vice president, go-to-market strategy with Verint, the Verint TimeFlex Bot “uses AI and gamification to align the agent’s preferences and impromptu needs with the company’s scheduling and forecasting priorities.”

Enreach Extends Voice for Microsoft Teams to Over 80 Countries with SIPPIO

Enreach, a European leader in converged contact solutions, has expanded its Voice for Microsoft Teams features to customers in 82 countries. The extension is the result of Enreach’s partnership with SIPPIO, which delivers Microsoft Teams voice services to global customers.

SIPPIO’s network and platform allows Enreach partners to market their own Voice for Teams subscriptions for Microsoft Teams Phone. The platform integrates Configure Price Quote (CPQ) and e-commerce services, automatic activations, and service management. The relationship with SIPPIO builds on Enreach’s participation in the Microsoft Operator Connect program.



Source: SIPPIO

This Week on No Jitter

In case you missed them, here are some of our top stories:

Reserve Your Spot: Enterprise Connect 2024

Learn more about today’s most pressing enterprise communications and CX issues at Enterprise Connect, March 25-28, 2024, in Orlando, FL.