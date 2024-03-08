No Jitter Roll: Salesforce Announces Two Einstein Products and Talkdesk Intros Gen AI for Banking and Retail

Welcome to this week’s No Jitter Roll, our regular roundup of product news in the communication and collaboration spaces. This week, we highlight: Salesforce’s Einsten 1 Studio and Einsein Copilot: Health, NICE Actimize’s ARCHIVE-X for financial services companies, Talkdesk's new Autopilot for banking and retail companies. Also, Snowflake and Mistral AI partnered, Calabrio launched its FedRAMP-compliant GovSuite, and CallTower's Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams is now available in EMEA.

Salesforce Launches Einstein 1 Studio

Salesforce announced the availability of Einstein 1 Studio, a set of low-code tools that enables Salesforce admins and developers to customize and embed Einstein Copilot (Salesforce’s conversational AI assistant) across any app. The new tools include:

Copilot Builder : For creating custom Einstein Copilot actions to accomplish specific business tasks across any Salesforce application or external system.

: For creating custom Einstein Copilot actions to accomplish specific business tasks across any Salesforce application or external system. Prompt Builder : For creating custom, reusable generative AI prompts for use beyond conversational interfaces.

: For creating custom, reusable generative AI prompts for use beyond conversational interfaces. Model Builder: Users can choose an LLM from Salesforces partners (e.g., Amazon Bedrock and SageMaker, Anthropic, Azure OpenAI, OpenAI, Cohere, Databricks, Google Cloud’s Vertex AI). Also, users can train or fine-tune select models on Salesforce Data Cloud data. (Model Builder support for fine-tuning LLMs on Data Cloud data will be available later this year, starting with Amazon Bedrock, Google Vertex AI, and OpenAI LLMs.)

Einstein 1 Studio is integrated with Salesforce Data Cloud, which can be used to unify data and ground AI models on customer data and metadata. Studio also leverages the Einstein Trust Layer for secure access to that data.

To access Einstein 1 Studio, customers must purchase Einstein 1 Editions or by adding it to Enterprise or Unlimited Editions. Prompt Builder and Model Builder are now generally available globally. Copilot Builder is available now in beta globally. Einstein 1 Studio currently supports data residency in the U.S. and the English language.



Source: Salesforce

Salesforce Announces Einstein Copilot: Health Actions

Salesforce’s Einstein Copilot: Health Actions, generally available in winter 2024, will use conversational AI to trigger workflows that send referrals, book appointments, revise care plans, and more. With Health Actions, qualified healthcare professionals can use natural language prompts to capture and summarize patient or partner details from different clinical and non-clinical sources, update patient and member information, and automate outreach.



Source: Salesforce

With Salesforce Data Cloud for Health and MuleSoft Direct for Health Cloud, healthcare organizations can bring data from different sources — e.g., electronic health records (EHRs), claim systems, and health applications — into a data model to build unified patient profiles and personalize interactions. With Tableau Pulse for Health, healthcare organizations can use generative AI to surface insights in plain language, providing access to metrics and predictions.

Both Data Cloud for Health and Tableau Pulse are generally available today. Einstein Copilot is expected to be HIPAA-compliant by summer 2024.

Talkdesk Unveils Talkdesk Autopilot for Gen AI-powered CX

The contact center solution provider introduced Talkdesk Autopilot. It expands on the company’s Virtual Agent by adding new generative AI features to summarize knowledge and provide contextual and conversational responses to customer inquiries.

The initial release of the Autopilot includes prebuilt flows and conversations for the Banking and Retail sectors. Talkdesk Autopilot for Banking uses Gen AI to automate common banking scenarios such as checking account balances, reviewing transaction history, transferring funds, getting loan information, and managing cards. Talkdesk Autopilot for Retail uses Gen AI to automate common customer inquiries related to orders, deliveries, and shipments.

Talkdesk also announced an integration with Q2’s Digital Banking Platform. This integration means that credit unions and banks can embed Talkdesk Autopilot for Banking into their Q2 digital banking website or mobile app.

NICE Actimize Launches ARCHIVE-X for Communications Archiving and Records Management

NICE Actimize launched ARCHIVE-X, an all communications-in-one archiving and records management solution for financial services firms. ARCHIVE-X is open and agnostic and archive multiple communication types including email (Outlook 365) eComms (chat, IM,), voice, video, screenshare, SMS, social, document sharing, CRM, and more. These communications can originate from the front or back office (via turrets or desktop phones), unified communications platforms (Microsoft Teams, Webex, Symphony, Zoom, RingCentral), chat platforms (Bloomberg, Reuters), or mobile phones. It also works with NICE’s NTR-X Compliance Recording and SURVEIL-X Holistic Conduct Surveillance.

Snowflake Partners with Mistral AI

The data solutions provider announced a global partnership to bring Mistral AI’s large language models into the Snowflake Data Cloud so that customers can securely access it. Mistral AI’s models are now available to customers in public preview as a part of Snowflake Cortex, Snowflake’s fully managed LLM and vector search service. This integration allows Snowflake customers to build Gen AI-powered applications that access their enterprise data within the security perimeter of Snowflake’s ecosystem.

This partnership includes an investment in Mistral’s Series A from Snowflake Ventures.

NJ reported on the Snowflake Cortex managed service when it debuted.



Source: Snowflake

CALABRIO LAUNCHES FEDRAMP AUTHORIZED CALABRIO GOVSUITE

The workforce performance company announced it launched Calabrio GovSuite, a Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Moderate authorized cloud contact center solution. This means that U.S. federal government agencies and departments are now able to adopt and use Calabrio GovSuite.

CallTower’s Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams Now in EMEA

The global cloud-based, enterprise cloud communications solution provider expanded its Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams service to the EMEA region. CallTower’s solution delivers PSTN voice directly within in Teams.

