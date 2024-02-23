No Jitter Roll: Gen AI Dominates News with New Products from Adobe, CallRail Labs, NextPlane and more

Welcome to this week’s No Jitter Roll, our regular roundup of product news in the communication and collaboration spaces. This week, we highlight: Adobe's leap into the AI Assistant market, Menlo Security's Secure Enterprise Browser product, NextPlane's LLM interoperability solution for UCaaS and CCaaS platforms and the availability of Tableau Pulse. Finally, a Sennheiser and Q-SYS joint solution was certified for use with Cisco’s Collaboration Devices.

Adobe Launches AI Assistant in Reader and Acrobat

Adobe introduced AI Assistant in beta, a new generative AI-powered conversational engine in Reader and Acrobat. AI Assistant, integrated into Reader and Acrobat workflows, will generate summaries and insights from long documents, answer questions, and format information for emails, reports, and presentations. Some of the additional capabilities include the ability to generate citations (to verify sources for the assistant’s answers) and clickable links to information within documents.



Source: Adobe

Adobe stated that it takes an LLM-agnostic approach to using machine learning models and that it “prohibits third parties from manually reviewing or training their LLMs on Adobe customer data.” (For more, read Adobe’s AI Ethics.)

AI Assistant is available now in beta for Acrobat Standard and Pro Individual and Teams subscription plans on desktop and web in English, with features coming to Reader desktop customers in English over the next few weeks at no additional cost. Reader and Acrobat customers will have access to the full range of AI Assistant capabilities through a new add-on subscription plan when AI Assistant is out of beta (no timeframe on that was provided).

Menlo Security Launches its Secure Enterprise Browser

The cloud-browser security platform provider announced its Secure Enterprise Browser solution which is powered by Menlo Security’s Menlo Secure Cloud Browser. The Secure Enterprise Browser provides several new capabilities which allow it to manage local browser security policies within Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge. These capabilities are delivered via the Menlo Security Browser Posture Manager (for browser configuration assessment and attack surface analysis), the Menlo Browser Extension and Menlo Security Client (these extend zero-trust to more users, devices, and applications), and the Menlo Security Last-Mile Data Protection. This latter product extends copy-paste control, user-input limits, watermarking and data masking to the local browser endpoint.

NextPlane’s New OpenCall and OpenAxys Interconnect LLMs, UCaaS, and CCaaS

The provider of interoperability and federation services for collaboration solutions launched two software offerings – OpenCall and OpenAxys. OpenCall integrates a unified communications (UC) platform, PBX, or SIP Trunk provider with Microsoft Teams so that users can make calls and display their presence status in Teams while using their current SBC, PBX, and SIP Trunk setup. OpenAxys integrates UC and contact center platforms with LLMs from companies such as such as OpenAI, Meta, Google and others.

CallRail Labs Unveils AI-powered Self-Reported Attribution

The lead intelligence platform provider launched its self-reported attribution product which uses conversational AI to listen, understand, and report on when customers share information about the factors that prompted their engagement or purchase decisions. For example, the CallRail Labs product uses AI to analyze call transcripts using AI to find phrases, related terms, and context clues that indicate whether a sale was made on the call or not. It also uses context clues to identify qualified leads, automate follow-up messages, and analyze calls to provide coaching.



Source: CallRail

AI-Powered Analytics Platform Tableau Pulse Now Available

Data analytics platform Tableau (owned by Salesforce) announced the general availability and pricing for Tableau Pulse, as well as some new features. Available today, Tableau Pulse is free with all Tableau Cloud editions and Embedded Analytics solutions. Its AI capabilities run through the Einstein Trust Layer, which is a secure AI architecture natively built into the Salesforce Platform.



Source: Tableau

New features included in the latest release of Tableau Pulse include:

Tableau Pulse Insights Platform: Automatically detects drivers, trends, contributors, and outliers for the metrics users specify.

Tableau Pulse on Mobile: Provides users with data insights in natural language on their mobile device, including Tableau Mobile, Slack, and email.

Tableau Pulse Slack Digest: Shares AI-generated summaries and contextual insights in a Slack channel using the Tableau for Slack app.

Tableau Pulse Metrics Layer: Helps users create their own metrics definitions (i.e., sets of metadata that establish the meaning and business context of a metric).

Sennheiser and Q-SYS Certified for Cisco’s Collaboration Devices

Sennheiser, an audio technology provider, and Q-SYS, an audio, video, and control platform provider, announced that their combined solution is now certified for use with Cisco’s Collaboration Devices. The joint solution includes Sennheiser’s TeamConnect Ceiling 2 mic and the Q-SYS Core Nano processor. Both are pictured below.



Source: Sennheiser & Q-SYS

