No Jitter Roll: AI-Based Updates Debut from Kore.ai, Ada and UiPath; AMC Technology Launches CRM Integrator for Microsoft Teams

Welcome to this week’s No Jitter Roll, our regular roundup of product news in the communication and collaboration spaces. This week, NJR highlights: The availability of Kore.ai's Voice Gateway on the Genesys AppFoundry marketplace, Ada use of generative AI in customer service chatbots, UiPath's debut of its generative AI-powered AutoPilot automation product, and AMC Technology integrates its DaVinci orchestration platform with Microsoft Teams.

Kore.ai Conversational AI-powered Voice Gateway Now on Genesys AppFoundry

The generative and conversational AI solutions provider announced that its Voice Gateway for Genesys Cloud CX is now available as a Premium Application on Genesys AppFoundry, a marketplace offering a curated selection of applications and integrations. The Voice Gateway leverages generative AI and it also routes conversations to voice and digital channels, answers customer queries, and enables personalized self-service.

Ada Enables AI-Powered Customer Service Chatbots to Resolve Customer Issues Without Human Intervention

The customer service automation company introduced Ada Generative Actions which allows companies to build third-party integrations using plain language (without code) to provide automated responses to customer inquiries based on multiple sources of information. For example, Ada's Generative Actions technology can pull data from CRM or an order management system to personalize responses and take defined actions to assist the customer. Bot managers define what information can be retrieved and when the bot should use it.

UiPath Announces Autopilot to Make AI at Work a Reality

The enterprise automation software company announced Autopilot which allows users to automate work using generative AI-powered natural language. For example, developers can use Autopilot and natural language to create automations and code. WithAutopilot for Process Mining, business analysts can filter, summarize, and create dashboards that highlight opportunities for automation. And, Autopilot for UiPath Assistant provides an AI companion that will include Clipboard AI, a feature for copying and pasting complex data between applications. For Autopilot, UiPath has used generative AI and a library of “specialized AI models” that adhere to UiPath’s AI Trust Layer, a management framework for the governance of data, user interactions with UiPath Gen AI features and large language models.

AMC Technology’s Integration Application for Microsoft Teams

The CX orchestration platform provider announced DaVinci for Microsoft Teams, which will integrate CRM interactions from CCaaS, telephony systems, and internal communications on the Teams platform. It also extends customer data access across business units (e.g., marketing, finance, customer experience, etc.). Organizations use DaVinci to integrate existing endpoints that run their contact center software to enable features like screen pop, click-to-dial, and call logging.

