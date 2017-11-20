Putting Watson to Work See for yourself how to work with IBM Watson to build AI and language applications.

See for yourself how to work with IBM Watson to build AI and language applications.

Believing is seeing and seeing is believing.

-- Tom Hanks

Last week in Watson, Come Here – I Want to See You, I introduced No Jitter readers to much of the functionality delivered by IBM Watson. I explained how Watson can perform language detection, language translation, and language analysis. I also wrote of how the Watson Conversation API can be used to build bidirectional bots that accept, analyze, and appropriately respond to incoming text messages and/or Web chats.

While words are fine and dandy, I personally learn best by seeing technology in action. So, to make people like me happy, I sat down at my PC and created a video that runs Watson through the paces. I started with the raw API calls before adding them into a Python application. I then used Avaya Breeze to make artificial intelligence and natural language processing as easy as drag and drop.

Whether you are a programmer or not, there is much to be gained by seeing how Watson can be used to create powerful applications for enterprises of all shapes and sizes.





Get another tutorial from Andrew Prokop at Enterprise Connect 2018, coming to Orlando March 12-15. He'll be diving into the world of SIP/SIP Trunking in his session, "SIP: Behind the Curtain," on Monday, March 12 at 2:15 p.m. Register now using the code NOJITTER to save an additional $200 off the Advance Rate or get a free Expo Plus pass.

Related content:

Follow Andrew Prokop on Twitter and LinkedIn!

@ajprokop

Andrew Prokop on LinkedIn

