Enhancing Customer Experience with NLP -- Part 2

Last week I introduced No Jitter readers to Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Facebook's free NLP service, wit.ai. I wrote about intents and entities, and how they work together to convert human language into actionable components. If you are like me, though, you only learn so much from reading. You need to see it in action before the concepts fully seep into your brain.

To help me understand the finer points of NLP, I used the wit.ai console to create a structured database for queries about package delivery. I then wrote a Python application that allows me to pass phrases to wit.ai and view the JSON output. I can do this with both text and audio files.

After having gone through all that work, it seemed a bit selfish to keep all that knowledge to myself. So, in an effort to share the wealth, here is a low-budget video that takes you all the way from creating a wit.ai application to seeing that application invoked by Python and Avaya Breeze. Watch the video below or click here.





