 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Beth Schultz
Beth Schultz is editor of No Jitter and program co-chair for Enterprise Connect. Beth has more than two decades of...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Beth Schultz | January 23, 2018 |

 
 
share
 

Avaya Goes All in On Cloud

Avaya Goes All in On Cloud It's cloud-first development from here on out, says industry cloud veteran Mercer Rowe, head of new Avaya Cloud unit.

It's cloud-first development from here on out, says industry cloud veteran Mercer Rowe, head of new Avaya Cloud unit.

When Avaya Engage kicks off next week in New Orleans, it'll no doubt do so with the celebratory spirit for which the city is known. Amid the revelry surrounding the company's exit from bankruptcy and installation of new leadership, we'll hear lots about the go-forward plans, with the word "cloud" tossed about as liberally as beads on Mardi Gras.

Avaya may be late to the cloud communications services party, but it's full swing ahead from here on out. That's the message I received in talking the other day with Mercer Rowe, SVP and GM of Avaya's newly created cloud business unit.

Mercer Rowe, Avaya Cloud

Rowe joined Avaya late last year, sitting not only on top of Avaya Cloud but on the corporate executive committee as well. He brings 17 or so years of cloud experience with him to Avaya, having most recently sharpened his cloud smarts at IBM, where he led global cloud and artificial intelligence initiatives as VP of strategic partners for the company's cloud and Watson platforms. His resume also includes time spent incubating VMware's cloud service business, as well as founding and leading VMware vCloud Service, a joint venture with SoftBank for delivering cloud services in Japan. Before taking on the cloud initiatives at these industry heavyweights, Rowe spent a decade building sales, channel, and services organizations at "cloud-powered" startups in the enterprise software and service provider markets, according to the Avaya press release on his appointment.

"I've taken a few companies through the cloud transformation, and I've learned a lot in the process -- the central theme being to provide flexibility and choice," Rowe said. "A lot of people think about cloud as a delivery model and a technology paradigm shift. But I think of it as more of a way to give customers exactly what they want in the way that they want it."

And despite the hype around businesses adopting a cloud-first model, that's not really happening -- at least not from what Rowe said he's seen of enterprise deployments. "On an application by application basis? Sure. But most companies, from what I've learned, for either performance reasons, economic reasons, regulatory reasons, what have you, end up with a mix -- so to me cloud in general is really about giving customers the flexibility to choose application by application or service by service what's best for them, and to be able to support that kind of model."

Rowe's decision to bring his cloud chops to Avaya came with the recognition -- after "lots of due diligence" -- that the company is poised for a cloud transformation. And with its massive installed base and a leading position in UC and contact center, Rowe said, "what a great place to start, especially coming out of Chapter 11, with great cash flow and money in the bank."

Let the Sprints Begin
The creation of the Avaya Cloud business unit signals the arrival of a cloud-first mindset at Avaya, which includes a shift from an 18- to 24-month waterfall development cycle to an Agile and DevOps model involving six- to eight-week sprints, Rowe said. Developers started their first sprint around the time he joined the company in December, and Avaya will drop its first cloud-first solutions at Engage next week, he added. And to be clear, he added, "the shift to a cloud-first development methodology with Agile and DevOps practices means every product we develop going forward will be developed for the cloud first, and then deployed either on premises, in the cloud, or in a hybrid environment."

While Rowe declined to share specifics on next week's planned cloud announcements, he named three top priorities for product development:

  1. Ease of doing business -- meaning, making Avaya cloud services easy to order and consume online -- a top priority for product development
  2. Flexibility in consumption models -- "maybe I want two seats of this and three seats of that, and I want just these features. So instead of having to buy the whole thing, I can consume just what I want and need." This sort of consumption model allows scalability from the very high to the very low end of the market, noting that the midmarket and SMB segments are just subsets of the enterprise
  3. Stitching together the cloud and the premises into a "hybrid deployment vehicle" -- meaning, companies can burst from the premises into the cloud -- for seasonal needs, for example -- with the same interface, reporting, and tools in use today

Simplification of the company's existing cloud story (OnAvaya, IP Office, Zang...) is also important, although oddly enough, "part of simplifying is going to be in providing more and more options," Rowe said. So, rather than taking products out of its portfolio, Avaya will focus on simplifying the branding and packaging while at the same time providing more choices on routes to market and ways to consume the technology, he said. This includes the Zang communications platform-as-a-service technology, which is now part of Avaya Cloud.

And with his IBM background, Rowe may have an idea or two to lend Avaya's A.I.Connect developer program the company introduced last October. "AI deployment today is very similar to cloud -- it's on an app-by-app basis," he said. While today's AI is about chatbots and transitioning away from old IVR technologies with more intelligent responses, overtime AI will come into use to support much richer customer support capabilities, he said.

Trust Me
While Avaya's ability to shift companies to the cloud will be closely watched the industry over, Rowe said that's not how he'll measure his success. "I don't think that's the goal," he said. "The goal is to give flexibility and choice in consumption, so I would much rather see us in the short term be able to have that flexibility and choice in how they consume the products that they want versus saying that I'm going to move X number of seats to the cloud."

It's all about building that trust relationship with customers, Rowe added. A customer that trusts Avaya to run its operations in the cloud is going to come to the company for additional services, bursting, and more capabilities, he said. "So that relationship translates to a predictable [opex] business model, which then creates a much stronger financial picture ... and a robust platform for growth long term.

That's not particularly profound or exclusive to Avaya, of course. But Rowe said that on top of enabling a cloud-first development model, he's committed to building out a "world-class cloud operations function" and beefing up customer engagement as well. "It starts with products, goes to process, and to people."

Hear more from Avaya during an Industry Vision Address at Enterprise Connect 2018, March 12 to 15, in Orlando, Fla. Register now using the code NOJITTER to save an additional $200 off the Early Bird Pricing or get a free Expo Plus pass.

Related content:

Follow Beth Schultz and No Jitter on Twitter!
@Beth_Schultz
@nojitter





COMMENTS

Trending Now

Moving to the cloud? Learn about Skype for Business and Five9’s UC/CC Solution

Featured This Week:
Learn more about Five9’s integration to Skype for Business, for real time resolution

Sponsored By



Orlando 2018 Webinars Podcasts

Enterprise Connect Orlando 2018
March 12-15 | Orlando, FL

Connect with the Entire Enterprise Communications & Collaboration Ecosystem

Stay Up-to-Date: Hear industry visionaries in Keynotes and General Sessions delivering the latest insight on UC, mobility, collaboration and cloud

Grow Your Network: Connect with the largest gathering of enterprise IT and business leaders and influencers

Learn From Industry Leaders: Attend a full range of Conference Sessions, Free Programs and Special Events

Evaluate All Your Options: Engage with 190+ of the leading equipment, software and service providers

Have Fun! Mingle with sponsors, exhibitors, attendees, guest speakers and industry players during evening receptions

Register now with code NOJITTEREB to save $200 Off Advance Rates or get a FREE Expo Pass!

CLOUD COMMUNICATIONS 2021: YOUR STRATEGIC PLAN
January 24, 2018

Communications, collaboration, and contact center systems are all being delivered from the cloud, to more enterprises each year. With the cloud growing in strategic importance, the question is what

CISCO VS. MICROSOFT: CUSTOMIZING YOUR CLOUD UC DEPLOYMENT
December 13, 2017

The two major vendors in the Unified Communications space, Cisco and Microsoft, are both strongly promoting their cloud UC deployments. If cloud UC is on your enterprises roadmap, but you dont want

HUDDLE UP! GET STARTED ON SMALL-SPACE VIDEO CONFERENCING
November 29, 2017

As video conferencing use rises in the enterprise, businesses are looking for ways to bring this technology out of traditional conference room and make it more broadly accessible. That's made the h

More Webinars
Microsoft Teams: Moving Forward from Skype for Business
December 20, 2017
Kevin Kieller, partner with enableUC, provides advice on how to move forward with your Skype for Business and Teams deployments.
Microsoft Teams: AI & the Future of Team Collaboration
December 20, 2017
Zeus Kerravala, principal analyst with ZK Research, shares his perspective on artificial intelligence and the future of team collaboration.
Microsoft Teams: Building Your Intelligent Communications Hub
December 20, 2017
Delanda Coleman, Microsoft senior marketing manager, explains the Teams vision and shares use case examples.
Net Neutrality at Risk: What You Need to Know
November 30, 2017
With a ruling on the FCC's proposed order to dismantle the Open Internet Order expected this month, communications technology attorney Martha Buyer walks us through what's at stake.
Tips from a Microsoft Teams Trainer
October 23, 2017
Wondering which Office 365 collaboration tool to use when? Get quick pointers from CBT Nuggets instructor Simona Millham.
How to Master the Digital Future
September 22, 2017
In this podcast, we explore the future of work with Robert Brown, AVP of the Cognizant Center for the Future of Work, who helps us answer the question, "What do we do when machines do everything?"
Planning for Your 5G Future
September 8, 2017
Greg Collins, a technology analyst and strategist with Exact Ventures, delivers a status report on 5G implementation plans and tells enterprises why they shouldn't wait to move ahead on potential use ....
SIP Decision Points: What the Research Tells Us
August 25, 2017
Find out what business considerations are driving the SIP trunking market today, and learn a bit about how satisfied enterprises are with their providers. We talk with John Malone, president of The Ea....
Ups & Downs on the Path to UCaaS
August 16, 2017
World Vision U.S. is finding lots of goodness in RingCentral's cloud communications service, but as Randy Boyd, infrastructure architect at the global humanitarian nonprofit, tells us, he and his team....
Inside a Healthcare Contact Center
August 11, 2017
Alicia Gee, director of unified communications at Sutter Physician Services, oversees the technical team supporting a 1,000-agent contact center running on Genesys PureConnect. She catches us up on th....
IoT & the Communications Workflow
August 4, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, has lately been working on integrating enterprise communications into Internet of Things ecosystems. He shares examples and off....
UCaaS Consolidation: Mulling Over Mitel's ShoreTel Buy
July 27, 2017
Industry watcher Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares her perspective on this acquisition, discussing Mitel's market positioning, why the move makes sense, and more.
WebRTC: Why Wait?
July 14, 2017
Lantre Barr, founder and CEO of Blacc Spot Media, urges any enterprise that's been on the fence about integrating real-time communications into business workflows to jump off and get started. Tune and....
Inside the CPaaS Decision
June 28, 2017
Communications expert Tsahi Levent-Levi, author of the popular BlogGeek.me blog, keeps a running tally and comprehensive overview of communications platform-as-a-service offerings in his "Choosing a W....
Not Your Father's Telecom Expense Management
June 9, 2017
If you think telecom expense management applies to nothing more than business phone lines, think again. Hyoun Park, founder and principal investigator with technology advisory Amalgam Insights, tells ....
Why You Need a Mobile Center of Excellence
June 2, 2017
Enterprises strategizing on mobility today, including for internal collaboration, don't have the luxury of learning as they go. Tony Rizzo, enterprise mobility specialist with Blue Hill Research, expl....
Comms APIs: Pushing the Enterprise Edge
May 24, 2017
Mark Winther, head of IDC's global telecom consulting practice, gives us his take on how CPaaS providers evolve beyond the basic building blocks and address maturing enterprise needs.
UCaaS Scorecard: Rating the Market Leaders
May 18, 2017
Diane Myers, senior research director at IHS Markit, walks us through her 2017 UC-as-a-service report... and shares what might be to come in 2018.
Get Up to Speed on the Digital Imperative
April 28, 2017
Change isn't easy, but it is necessary. Tune in for advice and perspective from Zeus Kerravala, co-author of a "Digital Transformation for Dummies" special edition.
Takeaways & Tips on UC&C Spending
April 20, 2017
Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, shares insight gleaned from the firm's 12th annual UCC Total Cost of Operations study.
Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
March 23, 2017
Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts