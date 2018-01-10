 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Melissa Swartz
Melissa guides enterprise business clients through the complex process of finding the right communications solutions for their business, and getting...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Melissa Swartz | January 10, 2018 |

 
 
share
 

3 Technical Issues to Consider for a Cloud Move

3 Technical Issues to Consider for a Cloud Move The sales pitch makes a cloud migration seem easy, but the devil's in the details.

The sales pitch makes a cloud migration seem easy, but the devil's in the details.

portableIf a move to the cloud is in your future, hopefully you've been able to do some advance preparation, as I've previously recommended. In addition, you'll need to keep in mind a variety of technical considerations.

First, your risk moves from your data center to your cloud connection. If you have a premises system now, then you're at risk for a failure of the system in your data center and for a failure of your connectivity to the outside world (PRIs, SIP trunks, etc.). When you move to a cloud environment, the risk of system failure moves to the cloud provider. The provider mitigates this risk by having multiple data centers; redundancy in power, cooling, etc.; and established security protocols, among other things.

But for you, all the risk now centers around your ability to connect with that cloud provider. Without that connectivity, your services are either nonexistent or severely compromised. Making sure that this doesn't occur becomes more important than ever when moving communications to the cloud.

You can mitigate this risk in several ways:

  • Multiple connections (two or more Internet or MPLS connections from the same provider for backup if a connection fails)
  • Multiple providers (connections from different providers to safeguard against connection and provider failures)
  • Different types of connections, such as a primary MPLS connection with an Internet connection for backup, or a primary Internet connection with wireless as backup
  • On-site device that serves as a backup to the cloud service if connectivity is lost, providing local call processing and storage for recordings and messages
  • On-site device that controls routing over multiple connections, always selecting the best connection

Costs vary for these options, and you'll need to do some configuration to make failovers seamless. Figuring out the best solution for your situation can take some investigation and analysis.

Second, your infrastructure must be ready for VoIP. Your premises-based system may still support digital phones and/or true analog connections. If you haven't moved to VoIP already, you need to ensure that your network is ready to support it because cloud solutions require IP voice connections. Cloud providers don't support digital devices, and they require converters for analog devices. The list of infrastructure considerations includes the ability to support Power over Ethernet (PoE), and configuration of your network for quality of service (QoS). You may require new cabling at locations where a phone exists by itself (like a lobby, break room, etc.) and connects by Cat 3 cabling, since this cable doesn't support VoIP. You may also need additional power and UPS in the closets at the edge.

Third, you must be prepared for porting your numbers. Typically, the cloud provider takes over your phone numbers and points them into its cloud, routing the calls to you over the oh-so-important connection mentioned above. Moving the numbers to the cloud provider is called "porting."

The most important thing you can do to prepare for this is to compile an accurate inventory of your existing numbers and identify their use. Sounds easy, right? This is often much harder than it sounds, especially if you have a system that's been in place for some time.

The first step is to obtain a record of the numbers that your existing carrier thinks you have. Sometimes this list doesn't match what you have in service, and making corrections can be a laborious process. Give yourself time to get this done, if needed.

Next, you should work with your cloud provider on your migration strategy. Do you want to have one big move, or are you planning to move more gradually? Can your provider support your strategy? We've seen a lot of variation among providers in the "rules" that govern these moves, so don't assume anything without talking to your provider about whether it can accommodate your plans. (For a more in-depth look at number porting, see the No Jitter post, "Number Porting Insanity," and the comments following it.)

A move to the cloud involves a lot of decisions and isn't always as easy as promised by the sales team. Becoming aware of the issues and challenges will help you prepare and improve your chances for success.

For a deeper dive on this topic, join me at Enterprise Connect 2018 and attend my session, "Avoiding the 'Gotchas' in a Cloud Migration," taking place on Wed., March 14, at 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. Register now using the code NOJITTER to save an additional $200 off the Advance Rate or get a free Expo Plus pass.

"SCTC Perspectives" is written by members of the Society of Communications Technology Consultants, an international organization of independent information and communications technology professionals serving clients in all business sectors and government worldwide.

Related content:

Follow Melissa Swartz on Twitter and LinkedIn!
@MelissaSwartz
Melissa Swartz on LinkedIn





COMMENTS

Trending Now

Moving to the cloud? Learn about Skype for Business and Five9’s UC/CC Solution

Featured This Week:
Learn more about Five9’s integration to Skype for Business, for real time resolution

Sponsored By



Orlando 2018 Webinars Podcasts

Enterprise Connect Orlando 2018
March 12-15 | Orlando, FL

Connect with the Entire Enterprise Communications & Collaboration Ecosystem

Stay Up-to-Date: Hear industry visionaries in Keynotes and General Sessions delivering the latest insight on UC, mobility, collaboration and cloud

Grow Your Network: Connect with the largest gathering of enterprise IT and business leaders and influencers

Learn From Industry Leaders: Attend a full range of Conference Sessions, Free Programs and Special Events

Evaluate All Your Options: Engage with 190+ of the leading equipment, software and service providers

Have Fun! Mingle with sponsors, exhibitors, attendees, guest speakers and industry players during evening receptions

Register now with code NOJITTEREB to save $200 Off Advance Rates or get a FREE Expo Pass!

CISCO VS. MICROSOFT: CUSTOMIZING YOUR CLOUD UC DEPLOYMENT
December 13, 2017

The two major vendors in the Unified Communications space, Cisco and Microsoft, are both strongly promoting their cloud UC deployments. If cloud UC is on your enterprises roadmap, but you dont want

HUDDLE UP! GET STARTED ON SMALL-SPACE VIDEO CONFERENCING
November 29, 2017

As video conferencing use rises in the enterprise, businesses are looking for ways to bring this technology out of traditional conference room and make it more broadly accessible. That's made the h

Rethink Your Cloud Mix: Is Voice the New Digital?
November 1, 2017

Your customers (internal and external) demand that you offer them the ability to connect by any means. With the adoption of cloud communications tools you now have access to an expanded portfolio o

More Webinars
Microsoft Teams: Moving Forward from Skype for Business
December 20, 2017
Kevin Kieller, partner with enableUC, provides advice on how to move forward with your Skype for Business and Teams deployments.
Microsoft Teams: AI & the Future of Team Collaboration
December 20, 2017
Zeus Kerravala, principal analyst with ZK Research, shares his perspective on artificial intelligence and the future of team collaboration.
Microsoft Teams: Building Your Intelligent Communications Hub
December 20, 2017
Delanda Coleman, Microsoft senior marketing manager, explains the Teams vision and shares use case examples.
Net Neutrality at Risk: What You Need to Know
November 30, 2017
With a ruling on the FCC's proposed order to dismantle the Open Internet Order expected this month, communications technology attorney Martha Buyer walks us through what's at stake.
Tips from a Microsoft Teams Trainer
October 23, 2017
Wondering which Office 365 collaboration tool to use when? Get quick pointers from CBT Nuggets instructor Simona Millham.
How to Master the Digital Future
September 22, 2017
In this podcast, we explore the future of work with Robert Brown, AVP of the Cognizant Center for the Future of Work, who helps us answer the question, "What do we do when machines do everything?"
Planning for Your 5G Future
September 8, 2017
Greg Collins, a technology analyst and strategist with Exact Ventures, delivers a status report on 5G implementation plans and tells enterprises why they shouldn't wait to move ahead on potential use ....
SIP Decision Points: What the Research Tells Us
August 25, 2017
Find out what business considerations are driving the SIP trunking market today, and learn a bit about how satisfied enterprises are with their providers. We talk with John Malone, president of The Ea....
Ups & Downs on the Path to UCaaS
August 16, 2017
World Vision U.S. is finding lots of goodness in RingCentral's cloud communications service, but as Randy Boyd, infrastructure architect at the global humanitarian nonprofit, tells us, he and his team....
Inside a Healthcare Contact Center
August 11, 2017
Alicia Gee, director of unified communications at Sutter Physician Services, oversees the technical team supporting a 1,000-agent contact center running on Genesys PureConnect. She catches us up on th....
IoT & the Communications Workflow
August 4, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, has lately been working on integrating enterprise communications into Internet of Things ecosystems. He shares examples and off....
UCaaS Consolidation: Mulling Over Mitel's ShoreTel Buy
July 27, 2017
Industry watcher Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares her perspective on this acquisition, discussing Mitel's market positioning, why the move makes sense, and more.
WebRTC: Why Wait?
July 14, 2017
Lantre Barr, founder and CEO of Blacc Spot Media, urges any enterprise that's been on the fence about integrating real-time communications into business workflows to jump off and get started. Tune and....
Inside the CPaaS Decision
June 28, 2017
Communications expert Tsahi Levent-Levi, author of the popular BlogGeek.me blog, keeps a running tally and comprehensive overview of communications platform-as-a-service offerings in his "Choosing a W....
Not Your Father's Telecom Expense Management
June 9, 2017
If you think telecom expense management applies to nothing more than business phone lines, think again. Hyoun Park, founder and principal investigator with technology advisory Amalgam Insights, tells ....
Why You Need a Mobile Center of Excellence
June 2, 2017
Enterprises strategizing on mobility today, including for internal collaboration, don't have the luxury of learning as they go. Tony Rizzo, enterprise mobility specialist with Blue Hill Research, expl....
Comms APIs: Pushing the Enterprise Edge
May 24, 2017
Mark Winther, head of IDC's global telecom consulting practice, gives us his take on how CPaaS providers evolve beyond the basic building blocks and address maturing enterprise needs.
UCaaS Scorecard: Rating the Market Leaders
May 18, 2017
Diane Myers, senior research director at IHS Markit, walks us through her 2017 UC-as-a-service report... and shares what might be to come in 2018.
Get Up to Speed on the Digital Imperative
April 28, 2017
Change isn't easy, but it is necessary. Tune in for advice and perspective from Zeus Kerravala, co-author of a "Digital Transformation for Dummies" special edition.
Takeaways & Tips on UC&C Spending
April 20, 2017
Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, shares insight gleaned from the firm's 12th annual UCC Total Cost of Operations study.
Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
March 23, 2017
Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts