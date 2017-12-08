 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Brunk
Matt Brunk has worked in past roles as director of IT for a multisite health care firm; president of Telecomworx,...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Matt Brunk | December 08, 2017 |

 
 
share
 

Voice Will Remain King in Contact Centers

Voice Will Remain King in Contact Centers ... and other predictions for 2018 from cloud contact center provider TCN

... and other predictions for 2018 from cloud contact center provider TCN

Darrin Bird, COO and EVP at cloud contact center provider TCN recently shared some of his predictions for 2018.

   1. Voice will remain king: There'll be a push for companies to reach out to customers through various channels (i.e., text and email); however, when given the option, consumers will still prefer a phone call.

Customers will want, and even demand, the more intimate -- i.e., voice -- contact to deal with many issues and processes. How companies scale their customer communications really depends on the degree of service and level of concern.

For example, I can log into Geico's site and make changes to my auto policy, add drivers, print insurance cards, and even get quotes all without the help of an agent. Until the level of concern broadens or the process of communications doesn't support what customers are trying to do, then the method of communications changes. Would I accept a requested quote? No, of course not. I'd always talk to an agent to make sure what I'm buying is appropriate and adequate, and I'd want to utilize voice... not chat, not self-service, and not email. Voice is more intimate. Customers want assurances, and automation, bots, chat, and other forms of communications and interaction may not provide the human touch customers sometimes need.

    2. Automation and business intelligence (BI) will be an immediate focus: There'll be a huge focus on reporting in 2018, with companies looking for faster ways to automate data and calculate return on investment. In addition, contact centers will leverage BI to analyze business productivity and efficiency for improved operations. A prime example of BI and automation will be found in payment processes. Intelligent IVR systems, not agents, will primarily handle for faster, error-free transactions.

Some contact centers devote too much effort to handling many mundane and repetitive tasks, opening the potential for error. Automation of these processes is good as long as it doesn't impede information collection and processing.

   3. CRM systems will tier human interactions through artificial intelligence, and automation: Brand loyalty profiles will dictate which type of service a customer receives. For example, a contact center could direct platinum members to live agents, gold members to an expedited IVR system, and general consumers to a standard dial-in.

I believe Darrin is spot on here. Customer spend will equate to value of services delivered and service-level expectations. Some might question why companies wouldn't want to provide excellent service to all customers, but the reality is that service costs money. Per a time-tested business rule, 20% of customers provide 80% of revenue, and that latter group simply don't warrant the same degree of service as those in the top tier. This doesn't mean these customers won't receive service; but they won't receive the same degree of responsiveness as those clients in the 20% group.

   4. Cloud transitions will increase: Contact centers will move from on-premises to cloud operations with increasing frequency. Cloud-based solutions are becoming more favorable to contact centers because of the flexibility and customization they enable, as well as the lower operational overhead, compared to on-premises counterparts. With the shift toward the cloud, contact centers will look to develop individualized, internal, virtual call center portals for each customer.

Enterprises will continue migrating applications to the cloud, and providers will still carve of niche products and services for these companies. Customization will increase, and providers able to provide higher levels of customization will have stickier customer bases.

Process automation can backfire when the processes themselves are overly complex and don't accommodate variations. Not everyone's concern or need fits neatly into an automated process, and when it doesn't, a customer needs the option of opting out to an agent for a smooth path to satisfaction. Enterprises that fail to recognize this risk alienating customers, bad will, and unnecessary negative exposure. Eliminating redundancy and making the process smooth for customers will win more accolades than trying to get customers into self-service engagements that are overly complex and leave too much room for error and unhappy customers.

As Darrin said, "voice is king" -- and that means personalized service is still valued and something enterprise can capitalize on.

Learn more about Contact Center & Customer Experience at Enterprise Connect 2018, March 12 to 15, in Orlando, Fla. Register now using the code NOJITTER to save an additional $200 off the Advance Rate or get a free Expo Plus pass.

Related posts:

Follow Matt Brunk on Twitter!
@telecomworx





COMMENTS

Trending Now

Moving to the cloud? Learn about Skype for Business and Five9’s UC/CC Solution

Featured This Week:
Learn more about Five9’s integration to Skype for Business, for real time resolution

Sponsored By


Orlando 2018 Webinars Podcasts

Enterprise Connect Orlando 2018
March 12-15 | Orlando, FL

Connect with the Entire Enterprise Communications & Collaboration Ecosystem

Stay Up-to-Date: Hear industry visionaries in Keynotes and General Sessions delivering the latest insight on UC, mobility, collaboration and cloud

Grow Your Network: Connect with the largest gathering of enterprise IT and business leaders and influencers

Learn From Industry Leaders: Attend a full range of Conference Sessions, Free Programs and Special Events

Evaluate All Your Options: Engage with 190+ of the leading equipment, software and service providers

Have Fun! Mingle with sponsors, exhibitors, attendees, guest speakers and industry players during evening receptions

Register now with code NOJITTEREB to save $200 Off Advance Rates or get a FREE Expo Pass!

CISCO VS. MICROSOFT: CUSTOMIZING YOUR CLOUD UC DEPLOYMENT
December 13, 2017

The two major vendors in the Unified Communications space, Cisco and Microsoft, are both strongly promoting their cloud UC deployments. If cloud UC is on your enterprises roadmap, but you dont want

HUDDLE UP! GET STARTED ON SMALL-SPACE VIDEO CONFERENCING
November 29, 2017

As video conferencing use rises in the enterprise, businesses are looking for ways to bring this technology out of traditional conference room and make it more broadly accessible. That's made the h

Rethink Your Cloud Mix: Is Voice the New Digital?
November 1, 2017

Your customers (internal and external) demand that you offer them the ability to connect by any means. With the adoption of cloud communications tools you now have access to an expanded portfolio o

More Webinars
Net Neutrality at Risk: What You Need to Know
November 30, 2017
With a ruling on the FCC's proposed order to dismantle the Open Internet Order expected this month, communications technology attorney Martha Buyer walks us through what's at stake.
Tips from a Microsoft Teams Trainer
October 23, 2017
Wondering which Office 365 collaboration tool to use when? Get quick pointers from CBT Nuggets instructor Simona Millham.
How to Master the Digital Future
September 22, 2017
In this podcast, we explore the future of work with Robert Brown, AVP of the Cognizant Center for the Future of Work, who helps us answer the question, "What do we do when machines do everything?"
Planning for Your 5G Future
September 8, 2017
Greg Collins, a technology analyst and strategist with Exact Ventures, delivers a status report on 5G implementation plans and tells enterprises why they shouldn't wait to move ahead on potential use ....
SIP Decision Points: What the Research Tells Us
August 25, 2017
Find out what business considerations are driving the SIP trunking market today, and learn a bit about how satisfied enterprises are with their providers. We talk with John Malone, president of The Ea....
Ups & Downs on the Path to UCaaS
August 16, 2017
World Vision U.S. is finding lots of goodness in RingCentral's cloud communications service, but as Randy Boyd, infrastructure architect at the global humanitarian nonprofit, tells us, he and his team....
Inside a Healthcare Contact Center
August 11, 2017
Alicia Gee, director of unified communications at Sutter Physician Services, oversees the technical team supporting a 1,000-agent contact center running on Genesys PureConnect. She catches us up on th....
IoT & the Communications Workflow
August 4, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, has lately been working on integrating enterprise communications into Internet of Things ecosystems. He shares examples and off....
UCaaS Consolidation: Mulling Over Mitel's ShoreTel Buy
July 27, 2017
Industry watcher Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares her perspective on this acquisition, discussing Mitel's market positioning, why the move makes sense, and more.
WebRTC: Why Wait?
July 14, 2017
Lantre Barr, founder and CEO of Blacc Spot Media, urges any enterprise that's been on the fence about integrating real-time communications into business workflows to jump off and get started. Tune and....
Inside the CPaaS Decision
June 28, 2017
Communications expert Tsahi Levent-Levi, author of the popular BlogGeek.me blog, keeps a running tally and comprehensive overview of communications platform-as-a-service offerings in his "Choosing a W....
Not Your Father's Telecom Expense Management
June 9, 2017
If you think telecom expense management applies to nothing more than business phone lines, think again. Hyoun Park, founder and principal investigator with technology advisory Amalgam Insights, tells ....
Why You Need a Mobile Center of Excellence
June 2, 2017
Enterprises strategizing on mobility today, including for internal collaboration, don't have the luxury of learning as they go. Tony Rizzo, enterprise mobility specialist with Blue Hill Research, expl....
Comms APIs: Pushing the Enterprise Edge
May 24, 2017
Mark Winther, head of IDC's global telecom consulting practice, gives us his take on how CPaaS providers evolve beyond the basic building blocks and address maturing enterprise needs.
UCaaS Scorecard: Rating the Market Leaders
May 18, 2017
Diane Myers, senior research director at IHS Markit, walks us through her 2017 UC-as-a-service report... and shares what might be to come in 2018.
Get Up to Speed on the Digital Imperative
April 28, 2017
Change isn't easy, but it is necessary. Tune in for advice and perspective from Zeus Kerravala, co-author of a "Digital Transformation for Dummies" special edition.
Takeaways & Tips on UC&C Spending
April 20, 2017
Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, shares insight gleaned from the firm's 12th annual UCC Total Cost of Operations study.
Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
March 23, 2017
Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts