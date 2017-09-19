 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Elka Popova
Elka Popova, a program director with Frost & Sullivan, has 15 years of market analysis and strategic consulting expertise with...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Elka Popova | September 19, 2017 |

 
 
share
 

The Search for Sustainable Growth in the UCaaS Market

The Search for Sustainable Growth in the UCaaS Market Exploring why mergers and acquisitions are likely to reshape the UCaaS industry in the next decade

Exploring why mergers and acquisitions are likely to reshape the UCaaS industry in the next decade

"A beauty contest," someone called it, referring to rumors about leading UCaaS providers 8x8, BroadSoft, and RingCentral seeking buyers or entertaining offers from acquisition suitors.

The metaphor aptly describes the current state of the UCaaS industry, which is gradually transforming under the impact of rapid technology evolution as well as ongoing mergers and acquisitions. What makes 8x8, BroadSoft, and RingCentral's suspected "for sale" status particularly intriguing is not only that they all possess significant clout in the industry, but also that the M&A rumors come on the heels of recent highly impactful acquisitions (e.g., Mitel/Toshiba/ShoreTel, NetFortris/Fonality, Fusion/Birch Communications, Windstream/EarthLink/Broadview, Telepacific/DSCI). None of the three companies is commenting on the rumors, but keen industry observers are contemplating various probable scenarios that could potentially disrupt the market.

It's important to review some of the key trends in the UCaaS market to better understand why M&As are likely to reshape the industry in the next decade.

Robust Growth Rates Attract New Market Entrants, but Industry Transformation Challenges Existing Participants
The North American UCaaS market is expected to maintain double-digit growth rates throughout the next decade. These are driven by growing customer demand for more flexible technology consumption models to support digital transformation projects. Premises-based communications solutions reaching end of life and increasing availability of compelling UCaaS offerings are also encouraging the move to cloud communications. Going forward, UCaaS adoption will also be impacted by the emergence of strong market participants with visionary strategies, broad geographic presence, solid financial performance and affordable, feature-rich solutions.

However, UCaaS providers face many challenges in their pursuit of revenue growth and market share gains. Rapid technology advancements and shifts in competitor positioning create a sense of uncertainty among businesses, and this uncertainty compels them to delay investment and upgrade decisions. Furthermore, many businesses still favor premises-based solutions for security, control, customization, and integration reasons.

Provider repositioning and strategy realignment are likely to determine the industry's evolution and growth trajectory over the next few years. Successful M&A integration, financial restructuring, streamlined operations, international expansion, and solution repackaging will aim to improve industry health and boost customer confidence in service and company long-term viability.

Invisible, but profound, industry undercurrents will also affect competitor ability to thrive. While generalized UCaaS offerings will continue to experience rapid adoption, embedded communications solutions are poised to shake things up, as I noted in my previous No Jitter post, "Where Is the Enterprise Communications Industry Headed?" The emergence of "productivity UC," "vertical UC," and "Internet of Things UC" is likely to disrupt provider business models, solution prices, customer use cases, and other market dynamics.

As communications vendors provide open application programming interfaces (APIs) and as communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) offerings gain traction, businesses will have more options for deploying communications and collaboration functionality from both traditional communications providers as well as completely new market entrants previously focused on software as a service (SaaS), cloud/infrastructure as a service (IaaS), or other solutions.

Click to next page: Portfolio Breadth and Geographic Reach; Which Company Will Win?





COMMENTS

Trending Now

Mobile Messaging - Be in their line of sight

Featured This Week:
Visit our Microsite to Learn More about how to empower mobility for better communications

Sponsored By


Orlando 2018 Webinars Podcasts

Enterprise Connect Orlando 2018
March 12-15 | Orlando, FL

Connect with the Entire Enterprise Communications & Collaboration Ecosystem

Stay Up-to-Date: Hear industry visionaries in Keynotes and General Sessions delivering the latest insight on UC, mobility, collaboration and cloud

Grow Your Network: Connect with the largest gathering of enterprise IT and business leaders and influencers

Learn From Industry Leaders: Attend a full range of Conference Sessions, Free Programs and Special Events

Evaluate All Your Options: Engage with 190+ of the leading equipment, software and service providers

Have Fun! Mingle with sponsors, exhibitors, attendees, guest speakers and industry players during evening receptions

Register now with code NOJITTEREB to save $200 Off Advance Rates or get a FREE Expo Pass!

Build a Better Customer Experience Using a Contact Center Benchmark
September 20, 2017

Customer experience can make or break your business. But how do you achieve outstanding customer service when you're dealing with outdated organizational structure, lagging technology, dated proces

Contact Centers 2020: Driving Innovation in Customer Experience
August 16, 2017

Contact centers have long been at the leading edge of innovation in communications technology, given their promise of measurable ROI and the continual need to optimize customer interactions and sta

Virtualizing UC&C: The Role of Hyperconvergence
July 12, 2017

Enterprises have been migrating Unified Communications & Collaboration applications to datacenters - private clouds - for the past few years. With this move comes the opportunity to leverage da

More Webinars
Planning for Your 5G Future
September 8, 2017
Greg Collins, a technology analyst and strategist with Exact Ventures, delivers a status report on 5G implementation plans and tells enterprises why they shouldn't wait to move ahead on potential use ....
SIP Decision Points: What the Research Tells Us
August 25, 2017
Find out what business considerations are driving the SIP trunking market today, and learn a bit about how satisfied enterprises are with their providers. We talk with John Malone, president of The Ea....
Ups & Downs on the Path to UCaaS
August 16, 2017
World Vision U.S. is finding lots of goodness in RingCentral's cloud communications service, but as Randy Boyd, infrastructure architect at the global humanitarian nonprofit, tells us, he and his team....
Inside a Healthcare Contact Center
August 11, 2017
Alicia Gee, director of unified communications at Sutter Physician Services, oversees the technical team supporting a 1,000-agent contact center running on Genesys PureConnect. She catches us up on th....
IoT & the Communications Workflow
August 4, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, has lately been working on integrating enterprise communications into Internet of Things ecosystems. He shares examples and off....
UCaaS Consolidation: Mulling Over Mitel's ShoreTel Buy
July 27, 2017
Industry watcher Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares her perspective on this acquisition, discussing Mitel's market positioning, why the move makes sense, and more.
WebRTC: Why Wait?
July 14, 2017
Lantre Barr, founder and CEO of Blacc Spot Media, urges any enterprise that's been on the fence about integrating real-time communications into business workflows to jump off and get started. Tune and....
Inside the CPaaS Decision
June 28, 2017
Communications expert Tsahi Levent-Levi, author of the popular BlogGeek.me blog, keeps a running tally and comprehensive overview of communications platform-as-a-service offerings in his "Choosing a W....
Not Your Father's Telecom Expense Management
June 9, 2017
If you think telecom expense management applies to nothing more than business phone lines, think again. Hyoun Park, founder and principal investigator with technology advisory Amalgam Insights, tells ....
Why You Need a Mobile Center of Excellence
June 2, 2017
Enterprises strategizing on mobility today, including for internal collaboration, don't have the luxury of learning as they go. Tony Rizzo, enterprise mobility specialist with Blue Hill Research, expl....
Comms APIs: Pushing the Enterprise Edge
May 24, 2017
Mark Winther, head of IDC's global telecom consulting practice, gives us his take on how CPaaS providers evolve beyond the basic building blocks and address maturing enterprise needs.
UCaaS Scorecard: Rating the Market Leaders
May 18, 2017
Diane Myers, senior research director at IHS Markit, walks us through her 2017 UC-as-a-service report... and shares what might be to come in 2018.
Get Up to Speed on the Digital Imperative
April 28, 2017
Change isn't easy, but it is necessary. Tune in for advice and perspective from Zeus Kerravala, co-author of a "Digital Transformation for Dummies" special edition.
Takeaways & Tips on UC&C Spending
April 20, 2017
Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, shares insight gleaned from the firm's 12th annual UCC Total Cost of Operations study.
Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
March 23, 2017
Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts