 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ivan Sindell
Ivan Sindell, a technologist, leads GCSRi Corporation, a cloud voice consultant firm. We provide great solutions and careful management of...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Ivan Sindell | September 13, 2017 |

 
 
share
 

Getting Strict about Cloud and VoIP Implementations

Getting Strict about Cloud and VoIP Implementations For law enforcement organizations, compliance with Criminal Justice Information Systems Security Policy can be a hard constraint.

For law enforcement organizations, compliance with Criminal Justice Information Systems Security Policy can be a hard constraint.

portable The latest version of the FBI's Criminal Justice Information Systems (CJIS) Security Policy document puts severe constraints on VoIP and cloud Implementations for organizations that require access to CJIS databases. As reviewed in the document, maintaining compliance can double the price of cloud and VoIP systems for these law enforcement agencies.

The CJIS Security Policy for cloud and VoIP services impacts U.S. public safety organizations -- for example, police departments require vendors who have certified solutions. The policies controlling VoIP and cloud implementations do represent a deep understanding of the associated advantages and risks. That is great, except that these policies also often become hard constraints on deployment options and vendor choices for the organizations that they govern, such as police departments. In this post, I'll provide insight into design drivers, solutions, and vendors around this issue.

CJIS Background
Criminal Justice Information Systems (CJIS) databases hold the information that authorized users need to operate under tight security. New technologies and services that offer operational improvement and cost savings such as cloud and VoIP need be incorporated into existing compliance frameworks. This compliance is state by state, department by department, and supplier by supplier.

These are the databases that fall under CJIS: arrest reports, fingerprint data, criminal background checks, license plate numbers, stolen property reports, protective orders, foreign identity information, sentencing and parole reports, and body worn camera video

These are the organizations and companies that have access to some or all those databases: U.S. Federal agencies dealing with CJI; state, county, and city police departments; departments of public safety, departments of corrections, offices of attorney generals, offices of public defender, offices of the U.S. courts, offices of county sheriffs, and government contractors.

To be clear, within public safety organizations the entire IT infrastructure as well as almost every employee fall under CJIS IT policy. Or, in the case of other organizations such as government contractors, whose HR department may need CJIS database infrastructure to vet job candidates, only a few terminals and the employees who have access to them may fall under those guidelines.

CJIS data needs to be isolated, and the physical security of LAN equipment as well as end points are crucial to ensuring that isolation. As an example, LAN rack access is protected with locked equipment cabinets that are accessible only by CJIS certified technicians.

VoIP and Cloud Implementations
The most recent release of the document, found here, provides extensive guidance for both VoIP and cloud implementations.

Because of the integration of voice and data in a single network, establishing a secure VoIP and data network is a complex process requiring greater effort than that required for data-only networks. Start with the general guidelines found in appendix G.2, recognizing that practical considerations such as cost or legal requirements, may necessitate adjustments for a particular organization:

  • Develop appropriate network architecture
  • Ensure your organization has examined and can acceptably manage and mitigate the risks to its information, system operations, and continuity of essential operations when deploying VoIP systems
  • Special consideration should be given to E-911 emergency services communications because E-911 automatic location service is not available with VoIP in some cases
  • Agencies should be aware that physical controls are especially important in a VoIP environment and deploy them accordingly
  • VoIP-ready firewalls and other appropriate protection mechanisms should be employed, and agencies must enable, use, and routinely test the security features that are included in VoIP systems
  • If practical, "softphone" systems, which implement VoIP using an ordinary PC with a headset and special software, should not be used where security or privacy are a concern
  • If mobile units are to be integrated with the VoIP system, use products implementing Wi-Fi Protected Access (WPA), rather than 802.11 Wired Equivalent Privacy (WEP)
  • Carefully review statutory requirements regarding privacy and record retention with competent legal advisors
Ultimately, the move to cloud computing is a business decision in which the following relevant factors are given proper consideration (see also appendix G.3):

  • Readiness of existing applications for cloud deployment
  • Transition costs
  • Life-cycle costs
  • Maturity of service orientation in existing infrastructure
  • Security and privacy requirements (federal, state, and local)

As you can see, when undergoing a VoIP or cloud implementation, organizations that have CJIS compliant data networks need careful coordination with IT departments, the CJIS coordinator, and providers of the CJIS-compliant hardware and services to develop strategies for implementation and operation. This activity should begin during the high-level requirements development phase and continue to be discussed during the design phase so that by the time procurement begins, the detailed requirements for the potential vendors are clear. Depending on the approach, CJIS constraints and requirements in an RFP can preclude some major vendors from participating.

One of our recent clients, a police department whose IT department wanted the simplest approach, required the installation of a separate system. In the end that required physically separate LAN (cabling, electronics, racks) and WAN. This increased the complexity of the solution and the procurement, plus the cost was doubled. Prior to creating a design and certainly before creating an RFP, verify that solutions that meet your needs exist in the market landscape.

I have also heard of a situation in which the IT department of large city government, after reviewing the procurement plan, announced it wanted a completely separate LAN. This could have driven by concern of any IT department about taking on a major new service, but also by the added burden of expanding CJIS controls. If you build a separate VoIP network, you can keep it outside of CJIS controls.

Some CJIS Compliant Solutions
Microsoft, AWS and Mitel are examples of companies that have compliant solutions. Last fall while I was researching the availability of CJIS-compliant solutions, Microsoft announced that Azure would be compliant with CJIS in all 50 states; it is compliant in 30 states as of July 2017. AWS also indicates it is compliant on its website and offers a CJIS workbook for download. Mitel stated in an RFP that it could deliver a Mitel CJIS-compliant solution. Depending on the customer, however, FedRAMP could also come into play.

In Conclusion
CJIS Security Policy implementation does not create much excitement, nor does it seem well understood in the consultant community and much of the vendor community. However, its requirements impact the design and implementation of systems, whether all players are aware of that or not.

The policy document is worth reviewing, because in large part, it contains excellent guidelines for any VoIP and cloud migration/implementation.

"SCTC Perspectives" is written by members of the Society of Communications Technology Consultants, an international organization of independent information and communications technology professionals serving clients in all business sectors and government worldwide.





COMMENTS

Trending Now

Mobile Messaging - Be in their line of sight

Featured This Week:
Visit our Microsite to Learn More about how to empower mobility for better communications

Sponsored By


Orlando 2018 Webinars Podcasts

Enterprise Connect Orlando 2018
March 12-15 | Orlando, FL

Connect with the Entire Enterprise Communications & Collaboration Ecosystem

Stay Up-to-Date: Hear industry visionaries in Keynotes and General Sessions delivering the latest insight on UC, mobility, collaboration and cloud

Grow Your Network: Connect with the largest gathering of enterprise IT and business leaders and influencers

Learn From Industry Leaders: Attend a full range of Conference Sessions, Free Programs and Special Events

Evaluate All Your Options: Engage with 190+ of the leading equipment, software and service providers

Have Fun! Mingle with sponsors, exhibitors, attendees, guest speakers and industry players during evening receptions

Register now with code NOJITTEREB to save $200 Off Advance Rates or get a FREE Expo Pass!

Build a Better Customer Experience Using a Contact Center Benchmark
September 20, 2017

Customer experience can make or break your business. But how do you achieve outstanding customer service when you're dealing with outdated organizational structure, lagging technology, dated proces

Contact Centers 2020: Driving Innovation in Customer Experience
August 16, 2017

Contact centers have long been at the leading edge of innovation in communications technology, given their promise of measurable ROI and the continual need to optimize customer interactions and sta

Virtualizing UC&C: The Role of Hyperconvergence
July 12, 2017

Enterprises have been migrating Unified Communications & Collaboration applications to datacenters - private clouds - for the past few years. With this move comes the opportunity to leverage da

More Webinars
Planning for Your 5G Future
September 8, 2017
Greg Collins, a technology analyst and strategist with Exact Ventures, delivers a status report on 5G implementation plans and tells enterprises why they shouldn't wait to move ahead on potential use ....
SIP Decision Points: What the Research Tells Us
August 25, 2017
Find out what business considerations are driving the SIP trunking market today, and learn a bit about how satisfied enterprises are with their providers. We talk with John Malone, president of The Ea....
Ups & Downs on the Path to UCaaS
August 16, 2017
World Vision U.S. is finding lots of goodness in RingCentral's cloud communications service, but as Randy Boyd, infrastructure architect at the global humanitarian nonprofit, tells us, he and his team....
Inside a Healthcare Contact Center
August 11, 2017
Alicia Gee, director of unified communications at Sutter Physician Services, oversees the technical team supporting a 1,000-agent contact center running on Genesys PureConnect. She catches us up on th....
IoT & the Communications Workflow
August 4, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, has lately been working on integrating enterprise communications into Internet of Things ecosystems. He shares examples and off....
UCaaS Consolidation: Mulling Over Mitel's ShoreTel Buy
July 27, 2017
Industry watcher Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares her perspective on this acquisition, discussing Mitel's market positioning, why the move makes sense, and more.
WebRTC: Why Wait?
July 14, 2017
Lantre Barr, founder and CEO of Blacc Spot Media, urges any enterprise that's been on the fence about integrating real-time communications into business workflows to jump off and get started. Tune and....
Inside the CPaaS Decision
June 28, 2017
Communications expert Tsahi Levent-Levi, author of the popular BlogGeek.me blog, keeps a running tally and comprehensive overview of communications platform-as-a-service offerings in his "Choosing a W....
Not Your Father's Telecom Expense Management
June 9, 2017
If you think telecom expense management applies to nothing more than business phone lines, think again. Hyoun Park, founder and principal investigator with technology advisory Amalgam Insights, tells ....
Why You Need a Mobile Center of Excellence
June 2, 2017
Enterprises strategizing on mobility today, including for internal collaboration, don't have the luxury of learning as they go. Tony Rizzo, enterprise mobility specialist with Blue Hill Research, expl....
Comms APIs: Pushing the Enterprise Edge
May 24, 2017
Mark Winther, head of IDC's global telecom consulting practice, gives us his take on how CPaaS providers evolve beyond the basic building blocks and address maturing enterprise needs.
UCaaS Scorecard: Rating the Market Leaders
May 18, 2017
Diane Myers, senior research director at IHS Markit, walks us through her 2017 UC-as-a-service report... and shares what might be to come in 2018.
Get Up to Speed on the Digital Imperative
April 28, 2017
Change isn't easy, but it is necessary. Tune in for advice and perspective from Zeus Kerravala, co-author of a "Digital Transformation for Dummies" special edition.
Takeaways & Tips on UC&C Spending
April 20, 2017
Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, shares insight gleaned from the firm's 12th annual UCC Total Cost of Operations study.
Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
March 23, 2017
Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts