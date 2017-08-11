Discarded IT Can Hurt You An IT asset disposition policy can be helpful in managing the decommission of IT devices and their contents appropriately.

An IT asset disposition policy can be helpful in managing the decommission of IT devices and their contents appropriately.

We all have IT assets. IT assets can include servers and storage devices, but also computers, tablets, and even our phones. It is called e-waste when you discard these assets. We could throw them away (penalties for poor disposal can be costly), we could sell them (make some money), or we could give them away (charitable contribution). The problem is there is also information and applications stored in these devices. When we get rid of them, we also release that information and applications as well. Do you really know what's on that IT device you just disposed of? Will you regret it?

The last two questions were prompted by the white paper, "Keeping Compliant: The Benefits of a Formal IT Asset Disposition Policy," published by CIO and Iron Mountain.

Penalties for Poor E-waste Disposal

In the U.S., there are federal and state requirements for disposing of e-waste. Twenty-five states currently have legislation that dictate how to dispose of or recycle e-waste. In at least one state, disposing of a PC with 8 different kinds of hazardous metals can cost thousands of dollars per unit, per metal. This means that the poor disposal of one PC could cost a company well over $10,000 in fines. There are even regulations for some industries in the U.S., including healthcare and financial services, that require compliance for e-waste.

E-waste may contain information such as:

Passwords

Application IDs

Links to secure sites and information

Personal data

Financial data

Healthcare information

Private information

Data on friends and relatives

Databases

Intellectual property

Information stored on the IT devices can lead to the loss of other information. Data elements are often linked together. A company's reputation can be damaged, and regaining that reputation can be very costly, time-consuming, or may not even be possible. A vendor could lose intellectual property information which in turn could cause severe revenue damage.

What is an ITAD?

An IT asset disposition policy (ITAD) is a documented process for determining the effectiveness of IT organizations and their ability to protect their business. The idea is to decommission IT devices and their contents effectively. A proper policy includes the need to control the data that is stored on the IT equipment, its disposition, removal, and transfer.

There are two reasons for having an ITAD. You need to track your assets and ensure you efficiently use them during their normal life. This is a matter of ensuring that your investment is successful. The second reason is the ability to ensure you are complying with the increasing number of regulations and compliance requirements surrounding IT assets. IT asset disposal is also a concern to environmental organizations. This is true both in the U.S. and overseas. You need an enforceable policy with standardized practices across your organization to make this work.

What a Good ITAD Plan Can Do

Creating a policy means you should develop a set of best practices. Disposing of technology equipment is not new. The construction industry has been dealing with it for decades. So have the chemical, manufacturing, and energy industries. IT disposal is just another aspect to deal with in an organization.