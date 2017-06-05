 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Beth Schultz
Beth Schultz is editor of No Jitter and program co-chair for Enterprise Connect. Beth has more than two decades of...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Beth Schultz | June 05, 2017 |

 
 
share
 

Why You Need a Mobile Center of Excellence

Why You Need a Mobile Center of Excellence Tune in to our latest No Jitter On Air podcast episode for expert insight on why enterprises fail on mobility, and how to get it right.

Tune in to our latest No Jitter On Air podcast episode for expert insight on why enterprises fail on mobility, and how to get it right.

If I were to tell you that your enterprise must have a mobility strategy in place in order to be competitive, you wouldn't bat an eye. After talking about the possibility for years, the ability for employees to be able to communicate at any time, from anywhere, and whether using smartphone, tablet, or laptop, is at long last, here in mid-2017, a critical corporate success factor.

That said, ask an enterprise its priority for mobility, and chances are you'll hear about creating some sort of mobile app rather than about facilitating communications and collaboration for the mobile workforce. As Tony Rizzo, enterprise mobility specialist with Blue Hill Research, a research and advisory firm, explained in our most recent No Jitter On Air podcast episode: "It's often the case that enterprises have this understanding that they need to be mobile but they haven't figured out what it means to be mobile. What are the benefits? It's not just my reaching out to that person out in the field and having that person reach back to me, it's the ability to collaborate with many people in real time to solve real-world problems as they emerge."

What a failure to see the big picture means, he added, is that rather than hitting the "sweet spot," many enterprises end up with the "kiss of death."

When it comes to mobility, enterprises tend to fall into pilot projects -- i.e., some line-of-business manager has an idea, and IT then spends the next two years seeing if that idea will pan out. But, as Rizzo said of today's competitive demands, "there's no such thing as being able to spend a couple of years on a mobile project." Rather, "you have to be able to deliver that project in 60 days, or 90 days, and do it again and again and again until your entire workforce is really delivering on those promises of mobility."

To be successful, enterprises need what Rizzo called a "game plan of holistic mobility" that offers good enough security, ease of use, and a frictionless user experience. "Users need to be able to simply use a smartphone or laptop or other device in a way that is a natural function of what they do every day without them having to think about it. These are things people need to understand as they embrace mobility -- not just that, 'Oh, let's build a mobile app!' That's the last thing that a company needs to think about first."

Click on the player below to hear Rizzo's advice on how enterprises can best move forward in creating winning mobile strategies. You'll learn why:

  • IT, the line of business, and finance all need to be involved in enterprise mobility planning from the get-go
  • The push for enterprise mobility needs to come from the top down, and not the bottom up
  • A focus on communications and collaboration is so important
  • Your organization needs a "mobility center of excellence

Catch up with No Jitter On Air here, and hear expert discussions on topics such a cloud communications architectures, communications APIs, and cloud video services. A few of our listener favorites include:

And stay tuned for our next episode, when we'll be talking with Hyoun Park, founder of Amalgam Insight, on the latest in telecom expense management.

Follow Beth Schultz and No Jitter on Twitter!
@Beth_Schultz
@nojitter





COMMENTS


Webinars Podcasts
Meeting the Needs of the Dynamic Meeting Room
May 31, 2017

In the days of old, people in suits used to meet at a boardroom table to update each other on their work. Including a remote colleague meant setting a conference phone on the table for in-person pa

Taking Your Contact Center to the Cloud: The First Step in Your Digital Transformation Journey
April 19, 2017

Now more than ever, enterprise contact centers have a unique opportunity to lead the way towards complete, digital transformation. Moving your contact center to the cloud is a starting point, quick

5 Simple Steps to Migrate Your Communication Systems to the Cloud
April 5, 2017

Its no secret that the cloud offers significant benefits to enterprises - including cost reduction, scalability, higher efficiency, and more flexibility. If your phone system and contact center are

More Webinars
Why You Need a Mobile Center of Excellence
June 2, 2017
Enterprises strategizing on mobility today, including for internal collaboration, don't have the luxury of learning as they go. Tony Rizzo, enterprise mobility specialist with Blue Hill Research, expl....
Comms APIs: Pushing the Enterprise Edge
May 24, 2017
Mark Winther, head of IDC's global telecom consulting practice, gives us his take on how CPaaS providers evolve beyond the basic building blocks and address maturing enterprise needs.
UCaaS Scorecard: Rating the Market Leaders
May 18, 2017
Diane Myers, senior research director at IHS Markit, walks us through her 2017 UC-as-a-service report... and shares what might be to come in 2018.
Get Up to Speed on the Digital Imperative
April 28, 2017
Change isn't easy, but it is necessary. Tune in for advice and perspective from Zeus Kerravala, co-author of a "Digital Transformation for Dummies" special edition.
Takeaways & Tips on UC&C Spending
April 20, 2017
Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, shares insight gleaned from the firm's 12th annual UCC Total Cost of Operations study.
Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
March 23, 2017
Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts