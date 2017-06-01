 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Beth Schultz
Beth Schultz is editor of No Jitter and program co-chair for Enterprise Connect. Beth has more than two decades of...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Beth Schultz | June 01, 2017 |

 
 
share
 

Giving Machines a Voice

Giving Machines a Voice Mitel creates IoT reference architecture aimed at enabling connectivity between IoT devices and communications endpoints without a rip and replace.

Mitel creates IoT reference architecture aimed at enabling connectivity between IoT devices and communications endpoints without a rip and replace.

Now that June is here, let the summer fun begin! Barbecues, picnics, weekend getaways, other travel adventures -- oh, but wait... you've probably got a weighty project or two clouding up what would otherwise be carefree frivolity. Who among us doesn't know how quickly the workweek can blur into the weekend when a high-stakes initiative is underway?

If digital transformation is what's weighing on your mind, Mitel has a message for you: Relax, take a breath. This stuff doesn't have to be as hard as you think.

If the company has learned anything in its short-lived mobility gambit (acquiring Mavenir Systems in March 2015 but then selling off its mobile business division in December 2016), it's the importance of enabling the intersection between mobile technologies -- read "Internet of Things," or "IoT" -- and communications. This traditional business telephony systems provider centers its efforts to do so around two industry statistics: an estimated 20 billion IoT devices and 450 million voice office endpoints in use today, Mitel CMO Wes Durow told me in a recent briefing. Pushed by enterprises of all sorts, Mitel has focused on finding a way to let companies connect these two worlds without having to tear everything up and start from scratch.

What Mitel has come up with is an IoT reference architecture that "gives machines a voice" by using existing UC and collaboration infrastructure, tied into the cloud, as the "call routing engine" for IoT, Durow said.

He described a couple of examples to me, one being how K-12 school district administrators could use an Internet-connected personal digital assistant -- in this case, Amazon's Alexa -- as part of an alert notification workflow. With a storm brewing, they might ask, "Hey Alexa, what's the weather?" Should "flash flood" be part of the response, Alexa would launch a conference call and initiate a code yellow alert, which in turn would trigger outreach to the bus company for revised pickup schedule.

No matter the use case, the key is starting with what you've got. "The biggest challenge many companies have when they think about digital transformation is that it seems like a moon shot -- it's too much. They don't know where to start," Durow relayed. "Our simple message is that they can leverage what they have and move at their own pace -- they should figure out gaps in their organizations that can be improved by connecting a machine to a human."

Mitel's IoT reference architecture breaks down along three dimensions: detect, analyze, and communicate. The intent is to give enterprises a "pragmatic, practical roadmap" for how to connect whatever IoT middleware they're using, via APIs, to Mitel's UC platforms for applying routing rules to sensor data and initiating communications workflows. CloudLink, which Mitel describes as an enablement technology for connecting its own or other vendors' installed, premises-based UC platforms to the cloud, is a critical component in Mitel's scheme of tying together IoT and UC worlds, Durow said. Going back to that K-12 example, such connectivity would enable the school district to publish a flash flood early dismissal notice via Twitter and send an SMS notifying parents that their children would be released from school ahead of flash flood conditions.

Mitel certainly isn't the only communications vendor looking to capitalize on the link between IoT and UC. But Durow said its differentiator from others -- including Cisco, Microsoft, and Twilio -- is in its efforts to snap into existing SaaS application environments without forcing a rip-and-replace and complete rewiring.

Innovation, driven by customers, is rampant -- the opportunity too big to measure, he said, noting: "The innovation is not about the product -- the innovation is really about how the technology is used and less about the technology. The 'pirate code' is not going to change -- whatever is easy to use, simple to manage, and portable to deploy will win in this scenario."

Customers have pushed Mitel to think about digital transformation in a new way. And in so doing, "it forces us to say, 'OK, we've got to be Switzerland... we've got to connect to any device, any platform, and any application environment to make it work and drive a certain business outcome," Durow said.

Enterprise IT professionals who have traditionally dealt with telephony should be sitting up and taking notice.

Durow compared the transition from TDM to IP telephony -- "interesting, but kind of like moving from regular to unleaded gas" -- to where we are today with the convergence of IoT, the cloud, and UC. "This phase we're heading into is really more exciting because folks who understand telephony understand how companies are wired better than any software folks and even any data networking folks. They understand the gaps in organizations and where people do and don't communicate -- and when they don't, how improving that workflow with a machine-to-human interaction can close the gap and improve competitiveness."

Follow Beth Schultz and No Jitter on Twitter!
@Beth_Schultz
@nojitter





COMMENTS


Webinars Podcasts
Meeting the Needs of the Dynamic Meeting Room
May 31, 2017

In the days of old, people in suits used to meet at a boardroom table to update each other on their work. Including a remote colleague meant setting a conference phone on the table for in-person pa

Taking Your Contact Center to the Cloud: The First Step in Your Digital Transformation Journey
April 19, 2017

Now more than ever, enterprise contact centers have a unique opportunity to lead the way towards complete, digital transformation. Moving your contact center to the cloud is a starting point, quick

5 Simple Steps to Migrate Your Communication Systems to the Cloud
April 5, 2017

Its no secret that the cloud offers significant benefits to enterprises - including cost reduction, scalability, higher efficiency, and more flexibility. If your phone system and contact center are

More Webinars
Comms APIs: Pushing the Enterprise Edge
May 24, 2017
Mark Winther, head of IDC's global telecom consulting practice, gives us his take on how CPaaS providers evolve beyond the basic building blocks and address maturing enterprise needs.
UCaaS Scorecard: Rating the Market Leaders
May 18, 2017
Diane Myers, senior research director at IHS Markit, walks us through her 2017 UC-as-a-service report... and shares what might be to come in 2018.
Get Up to Speed on the Digital Imperative
April 28, 2017
Change isn't easy, but it is necessary. Tune in for advice and perspective from Zeus Kerravala, co-author of a "Digital Transformation for Dummies" special edition.
Takeaways & Tips on UC&C Spending
April 20, 2017
Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, shares insight gleaned from the firm's 12th annual UCC Total Cost of Operations study.
Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
March 23, 2017
Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts