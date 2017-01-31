 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Michelle Burbick
Michelle Burbick is the Associate Editor and a blogger for No Jitter, UBM Tech's online community for news and analysis...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Michelle Burbick | January 31, 2017 |

 
 
share
 

Polycom Beefs Up Meeting Room Experience

Polycom Beefs Up Meeting Room Experience Introduces two new video meeting products aimed at improving in-room and virtual participation.

Introduces two new video meeting products aimed at improving in-room and virtual participation.

In a world of video meetings, "Good enough is not good enough" -- a reminder from Michael Frendo, EVP of worldwide engineering at Polycom, in explaining the motivation behind the company's two latest video conferencing products: Immersive Studio Flex and EagleEye Director II.

With the products, introduced today, Polycom aims to improve the meeting room experience for in-room and virtual participants, Frendo told me in a phone briefing.

Immersive Studio Flex
Immersive Studio Flex is a customizable meeting room solution comprising high-definition audio and an 18-foot video wall made up of three 4K UltraHD display screens, as seen below. Besides the audio and video communications, Immersive Studio Flex supports content sharing and offers Skype for Business functionality.

portable
Polycom Immersive Studio Flex


"It seems the UC industry has focused so much on improving virtual meetings that it has forgotten about the need for people to meet in person," said UC analyst and Polycom watcher Zeus Kerravala, when I reached out to him for comment. "The Immersive Studio Flex room does a nice job of blending the physical and virtual meeting spaces so workers can begin working immediately instead of wasting time fiddling with technology."

The "Flex" part of its name comes from the fact that the solution is meant to be flexible and customizable to fit a business's particular room, rather than the other way around, "saving businesses potentially thousands of dollars per room," Kerravala added. "The 18-foot video wall is ideal for agile teams that need to have that lifelike experience where there is no difference between being there and being remote."

EagleEye Director II
EagleEye Director II is the latest version of the company's technology for tracking speakers in a room. The camera, shown below, automatically zooms in on an active speaker and pans out when the discussion includes more than one person. But it goes a couple steps further than that, Frendo told me. If there are only three people in a 20-person meeting room, only those three people will be framed in the shot. Speakers are framed in such a way as to allow virtual meeting attendees to get both the context of the room and the active speakers. A picture-in-picture display of the room and speaker allows attendees to focus on the speaker while also taking in body language and reactions of those in the room.

portable
Polycom EagleEye Director II


The EagleEye Director II camera "automates the process of having video follow the user so workers are free to move about the immersive space," Kerravala said. "Without it, meeting participants must constantly manually adjust the camera, which can be distracting and reduces the effectiveness of the meeting."

As some Polycom watchers will know, the company has had the original EagleEye Director on the market for about four years; it has a 20-foot camera range and 10x zoom and can find the speaker and zoom accordingly. The EagleEye Director II features a 35-foot camera range and 12x zoom. The biggest enhancement, though, is the Director II's ability to provide that picture-in-picture display and, thus, the context of the room.

In addition, EagleEye Director II introduces an analytics engine that counts the number of people in a room and provides insight into meeting space use. With this intelligence, large enterprises should be able to get an accurate view of how they're leveraging their meeting spaces and insight on how to optimize their use. For example, the data could point to a trend that has larger rooms going unused while smaller huddle rooms surge in popularity. Some IT departments have even reported using this intelligence to secure additional funding for technology or infrastructure to support the way employees are working, Frendo said.

The New Agile Polycom
Industry watchers will recall that Polycom made quite a stir in the summer months, first pursued for acquisition by Mitel in April before private equity firm Siris Capital stepped in with a better offer in July. Since going private, Mary McDowell has become Polycom's new CEO and the company seems to be operating under a new set of priorities, as Wainhouse Research's Ira M. Weinstein wrote for No Jitter in October.

"As we become much more agile as a company, being able to add new capabilities and new services over time, we are building platforms that allow us to do that," Frendo said, adding that Polycom is in the midst of transitioning to Agile development. But Agile isn't just about quick development -- it's also about better serving customers, he noted. "Agile is about how you interact with customers, how you keep deploying new capabilities, how you meet your requirements, how often you release a new capability. ... It's about being able to react to changes in the market and customer requirements quickly."

Follow Michelle Burbick and No Jitter on Twitter!
@nojitter
@MBurbick





COMMENTS

Trending Now

UC Implementation Tips & Tactics

Featured This Week:
Click here for practical advice on UC security, policy management, and deployment

Sponsored By


Orlando 2017 Webinars Podcasts

Enterprise Connect Orlando 2017
March 27-30 | Orlando, FL
Connect with the Entire Enterprise Communications & Collaboration Ecosystem

Stay Up-to-Date: Hear industry visionaries in Keynotes and General Sessions delivering the latest insight on UC, mobility, collaboration and cloud

Grow Your Network: Connect with the largest gathering of enterprise IT and business leaders and influencers

Learn From Industry Leaders: Attend a full range of Conference Sessions, Free Programs and Special Events

Evaluate All Your Options: Engage with 190+ of the leading equipment, software and service providers

Have Fun! Mingle with sponsors, exhibitors, attendees, guest speakers and industry players during evening receptions

Special Offer - Save $200 Off Advance Rates

Register now with code NOJITTEREB to save $200 Off Advance Rates or get a FREE Expo Pass!

Your UC Network Will Be Attacked! Get Ahead of the Threat Now
February 7, 2017
Securing voice communications used to be very simple since it was generally a closed system. However, with unified communications (UC) you no longer have the walled protection offered by a dedicated v
EC Orlando Preview Session: Crafting Cloud Strategy
January 11, 2017
As cloud communications continues to grow and mature, many enterprises are looking to build a hybrid CPE-cloud strategy. Looking out over the next three years, how should enterprises expect the cloud
Hybrid/Cloud UC: Getting the Transition Right
December 14, 2016
Cloud UC is being rapidly adopted in the enterprise, but recent research has shown many organizations continue to be challenged with how to effectively integrate cloud in their existing UC ecosystem.
More Webinars
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts