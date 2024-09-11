WorkSpace Connect News Wrap: Cresa, Zyxel, WeSpire Unveil New Products

Welcome to the WorkSpace Connect News Wrap, where we'll be featuring news briefs relevant to the modern workplace and the people responsible for making it work. This edition: a real estate company acquires technology to boost its occupancy strategies; a networking provider boosts its firewall security offerings; and an employee experience platform unveils a carbon-offsetting employee tool.

Cresa Acquires Agile Work Evolutions to Boost Occupancy Tool Portfolio

Commercial real estate company Cresa acquired workplace technology company Agile Work Evolutions (AWE) to bolster its capabilities in providing businesses insight and intelligence on occupancy strategies. According to the press release, AWE's tools can define how and where employees are working, share insight on the effect various occupancy strategies will have on productivity, and provide tools to support and manage an agile workforce. Additionally, AWE has services for change management, workplace assessments, and project management.

"Workplace strategy is critical to making smart real estate decisions, and this has super charged as companies move to rapidly adopt hybrid and flex options responding to changes in work patterns accelerated by COVID-19," said Tricia Trester, Cresa's head of global portfolio solutions.

Zyxel's Nebula Portfolio Adds Firewall Service for Small Businesses

Networking and cloud services provider Zyxel Networks expanded its Nebula Cloud Networking Solution to include a Wi-Fi access point security service, designed for small businesses that need firewall capabilities. Dubbed the Connect and Protect AP security service license, the service provides Wi-Fi access point security for software and hardware, including video streaming, conducting conference calls, point-of-sale systems, security cameras, and business laptops. The IP reputation filter blocks website content and prevents data theft and security breaches from connected devices, while the application visibility feature can throttle bandwidth, allowing business owners to prioritize bandwidth for business-critical applications.

In addition to the new service, Zyxel announced two new Wi-Fi 6 access points, the NWA90AX and WAX630S, to its family of devices that support Nebula Cloud Networking Platform, which will both be available in the first quarter of 2022.

WeSpire Debuts New Employee Carbon Management Solution

Employee experience platform provider WeSpire has unveiled a carbon-offsetting employee tool, the Employee Carbon Management Solution. With the new tool, employers can roll out an Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) strategy to reduce their carbon footprints by prescribing specific actions for employees to take. The Employee Carbon Management Solution allows companies to engage their employees to make continual, progressive carbon emission reductions over time through curated actions based in behavioral science.

According to Susan Hunt Stevens, founder & CEO of WeSpire: "Our technology enables organizations to engage their employees to better understand their own impact, take targeted carbon reduction actions, and, when needed, the company or employees can balance what remains. This holistic solution will inspire further innovation as employees see their collective impact on their company's ESG goals and will significantly simplify employee-related Scope 3 emissions reporting."

WeSpire's Employee Carbon Management Solution is currently being tested with general availability set for before Earth Day 2022.